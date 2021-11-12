Embraer begins production of the 1st large KC-390 aircraft for Hungary

KC-390 Millennium – Disclosure – Embraer





Embraer announces today, November 11, that it has successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) and began this week the structural assembly of the first KC-390 Millennium destined for Hungary. The large military jet is the largest aircraft ever designed and built in the history of Brazilian aviation.

The milestone was celebrated at a ceremony held at the company’s facilities in Gavião Peixoto, in the interior of São Paulo, with the participation of the Hungarian government and Embraer representatives.

Image: Embraer

In the coming weeks, parts of the structural panels and coatings of the main components of the fuselage and semi-wings will be assembled. Delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled for 2024.

In November 2020, the Hungarian government signed a contract with Embraer for the acquisition of two C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft, in the air-to-air refueling (AAR) configuration, called the KC-390. The acquisition is part of the process of strengthening the capabilities of the Hungarian Defense Forces.

The KC-390 for Hungary will be the first in the world with an Intensive Care Unit in its configuration, an essential resource for the performance of humanitarian missions. The aircraft was chosen because it fully meets the requirements of the Hungarian Defense Forces, being capable of carrying out different types of military and civil missions, including Medical Evacuation, Cargo and Troop Transport, Precision Cargo Delivery, Parachute Operations and AAR.

Graphic design of the KC-390 from Hungary – Image: Embraer

These KC-390 are fully compatible with NATO operations, not just in terms of hardware, but also in their avionics and communications configuration. In addition, the KC-390’s rig-and-basket refueling system allows the aircraft to refuel the Hungarian JAS 39 Gripen as well as other aircraft using the same technology.

The current fleet of KC-390 of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has four aircraft, which have already exceeded 4,100 hours of flight in operation, with wide use for transporting medical equipment and supplies throughout the country during COVID’s emergency situation. -19 in Brazil.

The C-390 is a tactical transport jet aircraft designed to set new standards in its class. Some of the strengths of the aircraft are greater mobility, robust design, greater flexibility, proven state-of-the-art technology and easier maintenance.

Flying faster and delivering more cargo, the C-390 Millennium and KC-390 variant are just the right size platform for big deployment scenarios. Minimized interventions and maintenance under condition, combined with highly reliable systems and components, help reduce downtime and costs, contributing to excellent levels of availability and low lifecycle costs.

