Embraer: FAB Reduces Purchase of KC-390 Military Freighters After Deadline in Contract Review – Economy

Today represents an important milestone for the relations of the Brazilian air force with the most important aeronautical company in our country: the embraer.

Born in 1969, within a still current concept of “triple helix” – government, industry and university – Embraer stood up to the Brazilian Air Force (the government) and the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (the university) the countless challenges that were necessary to consolidate itself as the third largest aeronautical company in the world, a pride for all of us Brazilians.

In this journey of more than five decades, I witness the joint effort of successive governments, ministers and Air Force Commanders in prioritizing the company’s development process, which was repeatedly done with the budgetary resources allocated to the FAB.

Yes, it was the Brazilian Air Force that, giving up importing the most modern weapons systems available on the world market at prices compatible with our possibilities, opted for a process of industrial nationalization that could generate our external independence, create high-level jobs and wealth for our people.

In each of the military programs in which we participate, we contribute to the acquisition or expansion of the company’s technological capabilities, knowledge that has spilled over into the areas of planes commercial and executives, and started to produce the successful products, which guarantee the continuous profits to its shareholders, mainly after the privatization process, which took place in 1994.

In 2008, from the prospection of the market for transport aircraft of the class of C-130 Hercules, an icon in the military transport of cargo and passengers, the FAB once again bet on the ability of Embraer to develop a successful aircraft, committing itself to the full payment for its development, which, at current values, represents around R$ 11 billion.

As conceived, Embraer’s new aircraft, the KC-390 Millennium, whose first four units have already been received by the FAB, has proven to be a versatile, reliable product that meets the requirements for which it was developed, as we could see from its use in response to actions to combat the covid-19 pandemic .

This history of partnerships is not always made up only of victories and convergences.

Considering the needs of our Air Force in relation to the resources available annually, the Air Force High Command decided to start negotiations with the company, in order to reduce the amount initially contracted, in 2014, from twenty-eight to fifteen aircraft. Thus, on April 23, 2021, we began a complex negotiation process that sought a consensus solution, but limited by the legal dictates of public administrative contracts, and that would not cause harm to the company.

This process, scheduled to be concluded last August, was then extended, in search of a more acceptable proposal for both parties, and November 11 was finally set for the conclusion of the process.

In spite of our past of converging interests and the harmonious work of our teams of negotiators, Embraer informed the non-acceptance of the Air Force’s proposal.

Considering Embraer’s decision and the impossibility of continuing to carry out the contract in the current quantities, the Brazilian Air Force, in order to safeguard the public interest, will initiate, within the limits established by law, the procedures for the unilateral reduction of contracts for production of the KC-390 aircraft, an unprecedented and undesirable fact in this important and fifty-year relationship.

The Air Force Command, confirming the maintenance of the spirit of partnership that has always existed between the FAB and Embraer, will continue to make efforts with the company in order to reduce the KC-390 aircraft fleet to levels considered adequate for the Brazilian Air Force.

What remains for us, as public administrators, is the certainty that there is no way out outside what is legal and reasonable, and the hope that our strategic partners will continue to contribute to the development of an increasingly efficient and dissuasive Air Force for defense of our Brazil.

* HE IS COMMANDER OF AERONAUTICS