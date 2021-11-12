Embraer says it will seek ‘legal measures’ after FAB’s decision to reduce freighter purchases – Economy

THE Aeronautics decided on Thursday, 11, unilaterally to reduce the contract signed with the embraer for the purchase of KC-390 Millennium model aircraft for cargo transport. After seven months of negotiation, there was no consensus, and the commander of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, informed the state who will review the business.

Formalized in 2014, the contract provided for the purchase of 28 units in ten years, at the amount of R$ 14 billion in updated values. In April of this year, the Air Force asked to revise that number for 15 planes.

The process to change the contract has dragged on since then and, after extensions of time, it came to an end on Thursday without Embraer accepting the proposal. With the impasse, the case could end up in court.

The Air Force command stated that the decision to reduce contracts took into account “the needs of our Air Force in relation to the resources made available annually”.

“Considering Embraer’s decision and the impossibility of continuing to carry out the contract in the current quantities, the Brazilian Air Force, in order to safeguard the public interest, will initiate, within the limits provided for by law, the procedures for the unilateral reduction of contracts production of the KC-390 aircraft, an unprecedented and undesirable fact in this important and fifty-year relationship”, said Baptista Junior.

‘Cool and reasonable’

The Air Force commander also said that “there is no way out outside what is legal and reasonable”, and that he hopes to maintain strategic partnerships with the aircraft manufacturer.

“The Air Force Command, confirming the maintenance of the spirit of partnership that has always existed between the FAB and Embraer, will continue to make efforts with the company in order to reduce the KC-390 aircraft fleet to levels considered adequate for the Brazilian Air Force “, he said.

This Friday, the 12th, in a note signed by the company’s financial vice president, Antonio Carlos Garcia, Embraer said it will seek “legal measures relating to the economic and financial rebalancing of contracts, as well as evaluating the effects of reducing contracts on its business and results”.