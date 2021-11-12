Embraer will take legal action after FAB reduces freighter purchases

Embraer confirmed today that it became aware of the Union’s decision to unilaterally reduce by 25% the total value of the KC-390 purchase contracts, signed in 2014, but says it has not been notified.

“As soon as it is formally notified by the Union, the company will seek legal measures relating to the economic and financial rebalancing of the contracts, as well as evaluating the effects of the reduction on its business and results”, says the company.

According to a report by Estadão/Broadcast, the Air Force decided yesterday, unilaterally, to reduce the contract signed with Embraer for the purchase of aircraft of the KC-390 Millennium model, for the transport of cargo.

According to Embraer, the contracts include the supply of 28 KC-390 aircraft to the Federal Government.

“Embraer reiterates its role as a strategic partner of the Brazilian Air Force in the development and implementation of high added value technological solutions and products, a partnership established over 50 years ago”, he highlights.

The company also reinforced its commitment to the KC-390/C-390 Millennium project, a new generation multi-mission aircraft, as well as its belief in the export potential of this product, which brings unique innovations in its category and which has already been acquired by two nations European countries.