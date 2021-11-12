Embraer will take legal action on the Union’s decision to reduce the purchase of the KC-390

Embraer (EMBR3) confirmed this Friday (12) that it became aware of the Union’s decision to unilaterally reduce by 25% the total value of the KC-390 purchase contracts, signed in 2014, but says it was not notified. “As soon as it is formally notified by the Union, the company will seek legal measures relating to the economic and financial rebalancing of the contracts, as well as evaluating the effects of the reduction on its business and results”, says the company.

According to the report of the Estadão/Broadcast, the Air Force decided this Thursday, unilaterally, to reduce the contract signed with Embraer for the purchase of aircraft of the KC-390 Millennium model, for cargo transport.

According to Embraer, the contracts include the supply of 28 KC-390 aircraft to the Union. “Embraer reiterates its role as a strategic partner of the Brazilian Air Force in the development and implementation of technological solutions and products with high added value, a partnership established for more of 50 years”, he highlights.

The company also reinforced its commitment to the KC-390/C-390 Millennium project, a new generation multi-mission aircraft, as well as its belief in the export potential of this product, which brings unique innovations in its category and which has already been acquired by two nations European countries.

Partnership

Embraer signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with multiSIM, a Dutch startup specializing in simulators for collaborative crew training, to discuss a possible partnership for dual-use and defense training solutions (which can be used for both civil and military).

According to the company, the potential agreement may include joint research, technology development and innovation for Embraer products and programs.

In October, Embraer also signed an MoU with Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek to explore opportunities in the Defense, Airline and Services & Support markets, seeking to contribute their respective knowledge and capabilities to new projects.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related