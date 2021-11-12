Employee arrested for gas station selling less gasoline than customer paid at AP | Amapá

A gas station employee was arrested by the Civil Police of Amapá for illegally selling gasoline during the Cibus 2 operation. According to the team, the customer paid for gasoline, but received a smaller amount than what was purchased. The enterprise was also fined.

The crime against the economic order occurred on Wednesday (10), in the North Zone of the capital. The work inspects the quality, quantity and regularity of products at gas stations and kitchen gas retailers in Macapá, Santana and Mazagão.

The operation started on Monday (8) and continues until Friday (12). Until this Thursday (11), 37 gas stations were inspected. Three gas resellers fined for irregular transport of the product.

1 of 3 Inspection carried out at a gas station in Macapá — Photo: Rede Amazônica/Reprodução Inspection carried out at a fuel station in Macapá — Photo: Rede Amazônica/Reprodução

The delegate Janeci Nascimento, from the Police for Crimes against the Consumer (Deccon), explained that the fined station sold about 350 milliliters less every 20 liters.

“A person was arrested for the irregular sale of gasoline. The sale was low, what we call a ‘low pump’, and did not correspond to what the consumer paid. The customer received a smaller amount than he paid. 350 were detected. milliliters smaller every 20 liters,” he said.

2 of 3 Civil police inspecting gas stations during Cibus operation 2 — Photo: Rede Amazônica/Reprodução Civil police inspecting gas stations during Cibus 2 operation — Photo: Rede Amazônica/Reprodução

A team from the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), which supervises the transport of fuel on the roads, also participates in the operation. Almost 160 drivers have already been fined by the agency for taking and bringing the non-standard product.

This is the 2nd time that Cibus is held in Amapá; the first took place in 2019 and last year did not occur due to the pandemic. In addition to ANTT, the operation takes place in conjunction with the Consumer Defense Institute (Procon) and the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

3 of 3 Cibus 2 operation being carried out in Macapá — Photo: Rede Amazônica/Reprodução Operation Cibus 2 being carried out in Macapá — Photo: Rede Amazônica/Reprodução

See the latest G1 Amapá news on duty