Employees and executives differ on return to face-to-face work

A survey by Slack of nearly 10,000 people around the world revealed that executives and employees have very different views on what routine work should be like in the post-pandemic.

About 70% of executives would like to return to the face-to-face routine, but the scenario is different on the employees’ side, in which 34% would like to go back to work in person.

According to the economics analyst at CNN Priscila Yazbek, one of the points raised by the survey to justify this behavior is that executives like to have their offices and the status of being in separate rooms. In addition, they believe that employees learn more from living with their co-workers.

The third point is more subjective, and is linked to the fact that executives are from an older generation, who achieved success by going to the office.

According to Thais Heredia, also an economics analyst at CNN, similar surveys carried out in Brazil show a very different scenario.

One of them, made by FGV, says that around 18% of Brazilian workers are able to do their jobs remotely, because they have access to minimal infrastructure, such as the internet.

The most recent survey, by the Talenses Group, shows that more than 70% of employees prefer a hybrid model of work because they think they can stay at home longer and that would not affect productivity. Entrepreneurs, in turn, also try to bring employees to the face-to-face format.