End of contract with Nacional, D’Alessandro admits dream of returning to Inter in 2022 | International

If it depends on D’Alessandro, his retirement will be with the Inter shirt. The midfielder himself, who is in the last months of his contract with Nacional, from Uruguay, revealed that he intends to return to Beira-Rio to work in the first half of 2022 and end his career. Backstage, the club discusses a project for the idol to say goodbye to Gauchão and assume a role in football.

The Argentine gave an interview to ESPN in his country and spoke about the moment in Pocket and the future. The 40-year-old acknowledged that he is about to hang up his boots, but that he plans to play for at least another six months. The plan is to wear the colored shirt for the third time and say goodbye to the crowd present in Beira-Rio.

– Well, that’s the idea. But it’s not just up to me. It would be a dream to come back and play six months more at the club I played for so many years – said D’Ale.

At some point I will return to the club, I have no doubts about that. You never know whether as a player again or another role. I believe that in the future I see myself being part of the club again” — D’Alessandro, in an interview with ESPN Argentina

1 of 1 D’Alessandro said goodbye to Inter last year — Photo: RICHARD DUCKER/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO D’Alessandro said goodbye to Inter last year — Photo: RICHARD DUCKER/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Even in Montevideo, D’Alessandro did not cut ties with Beira-Rio. The midfielder maintains close ties with players such as Taison, whom he called before Gre-Nal to encourage him in his quest for victory, and managers.

The club’s project is that the historic shirt 10 says goodbye to the fans, something that became unfeasible last year due to the ban on the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plan is for him to participate in Gauchão, in the matches in Beira-Rio.

– The truth is that it was 12 years at Inter, 2008 to 2020, a departure in 2016 for River. It’s good to know how to separate and get away from reality. To really become aware of what we’ve achieved, what we’ve done within a football club in Brazil. You have to know how to stop, it was my idea. Leaving Inter made me reflect a lot of things – he added.