End of ‘Genesis’: Judah offers himself as Joseph’s servant in place of Benjamin

At home stretch of “Genesis”, Joseph (Juliano Laham) go blackmail the brothers to get to see Benjamin (Marcus Bessa): He will only release Simeon (Igor Cotrim) if the youngest member of the group goes to Egypt. With the task accomplished, the governor offers a feast for everyone, but he still has the doubt that Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) and the others they can do to the younger boy what they did to him.

“I need to be sure”, begins José in a conversation with Asenate (Letícia Almeida), who came to clash with her husband when he ordered the arrest of the brothers. “Are you sure about what?” asks José’s wife.That my brothers won’t do to Benjamin the same thing they did to me“, explains Jacob’s favorite son (Petronio Gontijo) in the text distributed among the actors. PurePeople had access to the script.

With that, the governor decides to order one of the soldiers to hide his silver cup in Benjamin’s belongings. please note that Judah even promised his father that he would take his youngest son to Egypt, but he would return with him in safety. Jacob, by the way, only allowed his son to go because of that.

End of ‘Genesis’: Judah offers himself as a servant in Benjamin’s place

Desperate at the accusations of the governor of Egypt, Judah begins to plead with his brother for mercy. “Please, I ask that you understand. If I go back without him, my father dies instantly, my brothers and I will be responsible for this,” Judah laments to Joseph, still not knowing his brother’s identity.

“Let me take his place as your slave. But it doesn’t force me to go back to see my father die of sadness”, begs Tamar’s father-in-law (Juliana Xavier).

Jacob and Joseph meet in the last chapter of ‘Genesis’

Judah’s despair will move Joseph, who will put an end to the farce instantly, removing the accessories from his head to reveal himself to his brothers. In shock, Judah pleads for forgiveness, deeply repenting for what he did in the past to the now governor of Egypt.

In the following chapters, Jacob will go to meet Joseph, and the two star in an emotional scene. The patriarch of the family, who dies at the age of 140, finally warns his children that now “he can die in peace”.