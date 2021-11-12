Enderson admits he expected more spaces from Ponte Preta: ‘Botafogo came to win the game’

Coach Enderson Moreira admitted that Ponte Preta’s defensive posture surprised him in Botafogo’s 0-0 draw this Thursday, at Moisés Lucarelli Stadium. Macaca still fights against relegation, but acted more closed, making it difficult for Glorious to be able to produce plays.

– We knew it was a very difficult game, Ponte has always been an opponent that brings a lot of difficulties to the other teams in their domains. They had this need to seek victory and we had the expectation that we could have a little more space. We insisted a lot for the center of the field and that prevented us from creating better opportunities – analyzed.

Despite the tie in a very weak game technically, Enderson Moreira valued the point conquered away from home. Botafogo now depends on a victory over Operário on Monday, at Nilton Santos, to mathematically guarantee access in advance without depending on other results.

– We created good plays, it’s a shame that the goal (by Rafael Navarro) was offside, because it was a good plot. We came to win the game, but in this competition it’s always important to score. We have a game against Operário now, it’s looking for this result to confirm our access – stressed Enderson.