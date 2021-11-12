Enderson details Chay’s situation, which could reinforce Botafogo against the Operative: ‘There is this possibility’

Embezzled in the last three games due to an ankle injury, attacking midfielder Chay could return to Botafogo next Monday’s duel against Operário, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Coach Enderson Moreira explained the situation of the shirt 14 and reported that he is progressing well in treatment.

– He is in the recovery process, he has already participated in the transition phase and in some training sessions with the ball. There was one that he did very well, in the next one he presented a little more difficulty, today (Thursday) he already had a good level. There is a possibility that he will participate, as well as he may not be ready for this game yet – said Enderson.

The coach alvinegro also spoke about the anxiety for the next game. By beating Operário, Botafogo mathematically guarantees access two rounds in advance, regardless of what happens in the rivals’ Friday and Saturday matches.

– We have to be very calm, we talk a lot with the athletes so that we don’t carry a heavier weight than the game on our backs. We have to be concerned solely and exclusively with what will happen within the four lines. It will be an opponent that brings difficulties and we have to have respect and a lot of attention. I hope the athletes can be focused – he asked.