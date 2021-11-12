Erika Schneider lives secret romance with international ace – Famous

Erika Schneider and James Rodríguez (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

the ex-partner of



The farm 13,



at



Record TV



,



Erika Schneider



is living a romance with the ace



James Rodriguez



. According to information from the newspaper



Extra



, the ex-peoa secured a romance after working in rural reality. She would be having a relationship with the player of the Colombian national team.

The athlete, by the way, is currently in Brazil, scheduled to play against the Brazilian team this Thursday (11/11) in a World Cup qualifier. He arrived in our country before the rest of the team and scheduled dinners in the city of São Paulo.

the British newspaper



the sun



he even pointed out Faustão’s ex-ballerina as the handsome new affair, highlighting the fact that they are exchanging many likes in the photos on



Instagram



, where they follow. James has two children,



Samuel



and



salome



.

Erika lost 4 kg in a month of reality show



The former dancer of Faustão



Erika Schneider



, who participated in



the farm 13



, revealed that he lost four kg during the confinement of the rural reality show at



Record TV



and left with the psychological shaken.

Erika lived in conflict with some of the reality’s participants, especially after winning the farmer’s hat.



Bil Araújo



,



Erasmus Viana



and



MC GUI



were some of the ex-pea’s dislikes. For her, the attacks contributed to her weight loss.

“I entered with 64 kg and left with 60 in a month of the program. I was psychologically shaken. As everyone knows, I was attacked a lot. I could get fat or lose weight. As my tendency is to lose weight, I ended up losing weight,” said the model.

Without recovering the measurements, Schneider plans a return to the diet. “I haven’t been able to yet. But I’m going on a diet to gain weight. But that doesn’t cause me concern. The important thing is to be healthy,” he added.

Faustão’s former dancer intends to return to TV soon, but this time as a reporter or presenter.