Erika watches game with James Rodríguez shirt

by

Erika Schneider, the third eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) was in the South American Qualifiers game for the 2022 World Cup, between Brazil and Colombia, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

According to the newspaper “The Sun”, the ex-peoa is having an affair with James Rodríguez, a Colombian football player. According to the publication, an affair between the pair began to be speculated after midfield fans noticed that the two exchanged likes and followed each other on Instagram.

“With my Colombian brother and my little sister, new Colombian fan Erika Schneider,” wrote one fan on Instagram, with a photo of the ballerina during the game. At the time, Erika was wearing the Colombian national team’s uniform, James Rodríguez’s shirt number 10.

Rodríguez, who recently revealed he is single after breaking up with Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, is in Brazil for the Colombia-Brazil game.

Erika became single in early 2021, when she ended her two-year relationship with businessman Victor Perez, and since then she has had an affair with her former inmate Erasmo Viana and has been identified as the affair of singer and ex-BBB Rodolffo Matthaus.

