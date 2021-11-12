Europe returns to the epicenter of Covid-19 and countries are considering new lockdowns – Época Negócios

+



According to WHO, Europe has once again become the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic (Photo: Getty Images)

THE Europe returned to be the epicenter of the pandemic of Covid-19, prompting some countries to consider a return to unpopular lockdowns before Christmas and broadening the debate over the ability of vaccines alone to tame the coronavirus.

The continent accounts for more than half of the world’s average infections in the past seven days and about half of the most recent deaths, according to a Reuters count, the highest levels since last April, when the virus began to spread in Italy.

The setback comes as successful vaccination campaigns reach a plateau before the winter months and flu season.

About 65% of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, received two doses, according to EU data, but the pace has slowed in recent months.

Vaccine administration in southern European countries is at around 80%, but reluctance holds back distribution in central and eastern Europe and Russia, causing outbreaks that can strain health systems.

Germany, France and the Netherlands are also witnessing a spike in infections, which shows the challenge faced even by governments with high acceptance rates and dampens hopes that vaccines will mean a return to something like normal.

Hospitalizations and deaths are much lower than a year ago, and wide national variations in vaccine use and measures such as social distancing make it difficult to draw conclusions about the entire region.

But a combination of low vaccinations in some parts, declining immunity among the first vaccinated and a relaxation with masks and detachment as governments eased restrictions over the summer is likely to blame for the current situation facing Europe, said virologists and health experts public to Reuters.

“If there’s one thing to learn from this, it’s not to let your guard down,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the UK’s Warwick School of Medicine.

The most recent World Health Organization (WHO) report for the week ended Nov. 7 showed that Europe, including Russia, was the only region to record a 7% increase in cases, while other areas reported declines or trends of stabilization.

Similarly, the report pointed to a 10% increase in deaths on the continent, while other regions showed setbacks.