Exchange Crypto.com launches Visa cryptocurrency card in Brazil

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com launched on Thursday (11) in Brazil its debit card that allows you to spend cryptocurrencies at any establishment that accepts the Visa brand – the conversion is automatic and the establishment already receives it in reais.

The initiative is the result of a global partnership between the two companies sealed in April to accelerate the adoption of crypto payments.

Plastic also offers cashback of up to 8% on regular purchases, or up to 100% on streaming services like Spotify, Netflix and Amazon Prime, depending on which card you choose. Cashback is paid in the cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin (CRO), currently trading at USD 0.34 after rising nearly 85% in the last 30 days.

The company does not make it clear whether it will also offer the virtual debit card and the function of staking (earnings deposit) of CRO available in other markets where the card was already offered, such as the United States and countries in Europe and Asia.

According to a study commissioned by Crypto.com, one in three Brazilians who have not yet invested in cryptocurrency said they would be ready to make that investment if they had a card that allowed them to withdraw from an ATM. Meanwhile, more than a quarter of respondents said they would be ready to invest in cryptocurrency if they could convert and use those features to make purchases online or in person using a card.

“It is not a surprise that Brazil was the first country in Latin America. We are aware of the ‘appetite’ of Brazilians for innovation and we work together to create solutions that really provide opportunities for new consumption experiences in the crypto ecosystem”, says Eduardo Abreu, vice president of new business at Visa do Brasil.

In a statement, the co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek also states that Brazil is an important market for the company. “We will continue to bring our products and services to cryptocurrency users in Brazil.”

Crypto.com began operating directly in the country in May, when it began offering deposits in reais via TED, DOC or PIX. The entire process, including requesting the card, is carried out by the official application, which also works as an exchange and digital wallet.

