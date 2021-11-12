Exclusive! Manu Gavassi lives a fairy tale in the trailer for the visual album “GRACINHA”, featuring Titi Gagliasso; watch!

Manu Gavassi got tired of being cute, but remains committed to making art. This Friday (12), the singer debuted her newest album, “GRACINHA”. The visual album, which will be released on Disney+, is due next week. However, the hugogloss.com had first-hand access to the trailer of the audiovisual work, with an aesthetic in the best style of fairy tales.

In addition to idealizing the project, Manu scripted and co-directed the production, which brings a cinematic look to his nine songs. The trailer anticipates some of these moments, loaded with a lot of fantasy, typical of the great Disney hits. The preview shows scenes of the star on stage waiting for his long-awaited comeback, a heavily choreographed ballet, some stronger and more dramatic sequences, as well as an affectionate interaction with actor Ícaro Silva.

Manu still appears alongside other names such as Paulo Miklos, Amaro João de Freitas Neto, Samuel De Saboia and João Mandarino. Also stealing the show is little Titi Ewbank Gagliasso, daughter of Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank. Overall, the visual album complements the expectations of the songs, which expose a more conceptual side of the singer’s work. But you can already see that the result promises!

Watch the video below:

A mega production like that! “GRACINHA” comes after a nine-month hiatus from Manu Gavassi, in which the artist was away from social media. The project’s recordings and creative processes emerged during this period, when the ex-BBB made an immersion to get her hands dirty and get everything off the paper. The work, produced by F/SIMAS, premieres on November 26th on the Disney+ platform. However, the nine songs on the disc are already on digital platforms. Listen: