Exclusive: Pilot of the plane carrying Marília Mendonça twice communicated the landing procedure by radio

RIO – During the flight between Goiânia and Piedade de Caratinga, the pilot of the plane carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and two other passengers, in addition to the co-pilot, communicated four times on the local radio frequency. According to a pilot in the region who was driving a single-engine plane from Viçosa to the same destination at the same time, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior’s messages gave the impression of a normal flight. But one detail remained in his memory: the driver of the aircraft that crashed last Friday (5), killing five people, repeated twice that he would start the landing procedure, called “leg of the wind” in technical aviation jargon.

In Caratinga (MG):Juliano, from the duo with Henrique, went by jet to accompany the departure by plane

“He said he was catching the wind leg and about 20 seconds later he said he was catching ‘the wind leg 02’ again, which means he was initiating the standard landing procedure. This does not constitute an abnormality because the pilots can extend the landing time a little – explained the pilot, who works for local businessmen and is experienced in the cartographic map of the region.

The pilot, who prefers not to be identified, has already testified to the bodies responsible for investigating the possible causes of the accident, including Seripa (Regional Services for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents). As the frequency is open, messages exchanged during flights are not recorded in any recording.

Accident:Land owner saw Marília Mendonça’s plane crash

In his first communication, Geraldo reported that he was flying at 12,500 feet and “44 out”.

— It’s a compatible altitude for the location. I wondered if it was 44 miles away or 44 minutes. As I was going to the same airport and needed to estimate the landing, I asked. He replied that it was 44 miles — recalls the pilot, who has been operating aircraft for ten years in Caratinga alone.

In the second message, the PEC Táxi Aéreo pilot said he was already at 6,500 feet, in the process of descending. The region’s driver explains that this altitude is standard, normal for the location’s relief. He calculates that at that moment the twin engine was five or seven minutes from the track.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

The singer Marília Mendonça performed at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, São Paulo, on the night of November 1, 2021, the eve of the All Souls’ holiday, a date that marked the resumption of events with standing audiences in the state of São Paulo Photo: TheNews2 / Agência O Globo – 11/01/2021 Muse of suffering: in 2017, at age 22, Marília Mendonça exploded on the radio with the hit ‘Infiel’ Photo: Disclosure Marília Mendonça was a composer since her pre-adolescence. The first hit was ‘Minha herença’, recorded by João Neto and Frederico, a song written by her at the age of 12 Photo: Reproduction Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa: trio known as Patroas had just signed a partnership Photo: Publicity Singer had more than 6 billion views on Youtube and is one of the 40 most viewed artists in the world on the platform. Photo: Pedro Farina / Publicity About eight years ago, Maiara, Marília Mendonça and Maraísa met at a slimming spa: after that, they became inseparable friends and established a solid professional partnership Photo: Divulgação Singer Marília Mendonça released her first album at age 20 Photo: Divulgação/Flaney Gonzallez Marília Mendonça at the Festa das Patroas event, held at the Engenhão Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Michelle Felippelli / Zimel / Agência O Globo Singer had more than 6 billion views on Youtube and is one of the 40 most viewed artists in the world on the platform. Photo: Pedro Farina / Publicity Marília Mendonça has been performing since she was 12 years old and was on her way to a Caratinga concert when she suffered an air accident Photo: Publicity Marília Mendonça was the composer of many hits of the new country music Photo: Tatiane Zanichelli / . Marília Mendonça, Wesley Safadão, Simone and Simaria and Serginho Groisman pose in the midst of recordings for the program ‘Altas Horas’, on TV Globo Photo: Fábio Rocha / TV Globo Marilia Mendonça became a mother in 2019 Country singer Marília Mendonça Singer is successful in live music Singer Marília Mendonça with the blondest hair Photo: Infoglobo Singer Marília Mendonça doing hairstyle Singer Marília Mendonça with the blondest hair

The penultimate entry in the frequency happened, probably, two minutes before the crash:

“I don’t know if it was the pilot or the copilot. He said: “PTONJ (aircraft prefix) joining leg of the wind 02 in Caratinga.”

Translated, this means that from there, already seeing the runway, he would start the landing process.

— Twenty to 30 seconds later, he voted to say: ‘Joining wind leg 02’. This is neither a problem nor a cause of straying because many pilots extend the descent a little longer – he explains.

Marília Mendonça:what is known so far about a plane crash that killed a sertaneja singer

The flight between Viçosa and Caratinga takes 30 minutes. The pilot who operated this route landed normally at the local aerodrome, unaware of the accident:

“I thought he landed normally.” On the ground, I asked the team about the other plane, and they said there hadn’t been another landing. Five minutes later my cell phone started ringing. It was friends asking if I was okay. That’s how I knew about the plane crash [em que estava Marília Mendonça].

Small and outsourced aerodrome

Caratinga aerodrome is small, category 1 according to the classification of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). As there is a lack of resources for the public authorities in the two municipalities to pay for their maintenance and there are still private planes in the region, five years ago the administration was outsourced, by decree. According to Macedo, it is unpaid management. In other words: those who take care do not earn, but neither do they spend.

Like this? Next: the airport is funded by local businessmen, in a kind of piggyback. The amount varies from month to month depending on what needs to be done.

— All in a very friendly way, discussed over lunches between the businessmen — says the deputy administrator of the airport in Caratinga, Roni Macedo.

Listen:‘Stop the plane’: Music by Marília Mendonça talks about ‘an angel in armchair 7’

The money raised from the meetings is used to repair the runway, landscape maintenance, lighting, etc. Over the years, the structure has been undergoing upgrades. A hangar was built, as well as restrooms and a small cafeteria. The opening hours are: “between sunrise and sunset”. There are no night flights in Caratinga. In the aerodrome’s daily routine, three employees work.

operating manual

It is not necessary to make a “reservation” to use the Caratinga track. All you have to do is advise by radio frequency that you intend to do it minutes before landing. If no other pilot manifests the same intention at the same time, authorization is automatically given.

Expertise:Aircraft engines that crashed with Marília Mendonça are taken to Goiânia for analysis; understand

But it is mandatory that the pilot consult a document called “approach letter”. It registers the existing obstacles in the 4 km perimeter of the aerodrome. In Caratinga, there are a set of hills and a ceramic chimney. The towers of the Cemig electric company are not there, as they are not mandatory for registration. One of the hypotheses for the accident is that the aircraft Marília was in hit a wire in one of these towers, and the wire would have wrapped itself around the axis between the propeller and one of its two engines.

Macedo points out:

“No plane has ever been seen flying so low near the towers. The big question is: why did this happen?