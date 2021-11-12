Explosion hits mosque in Afghanistan and left at least 12 injured

by

An explosion hit a mosque in Spin Ghar district, Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, this Friday injuring at least 12 people, local residents said.

Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the explosion occurred around 1:30 pm (local time) when explosives apparently located inside the mosque were detonated.

A Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the blast and said there were victims, but gave no further details.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack – yet another in a series of explosions that have hit mosques in Afghanistan in recent weeks – undermining the Taliban’s claim to have restored security after decades of war.

The mosque was frequented by Sunni Muslims. Previous attacks since the Taliban takeover have hit Shiite mosques and were claimed by the Sunni militant group Islamic State.

Reports on the number of victims vary. Shinwari said at least 12 people were injured, including the mosque imam. Another resident said 15 people were injured – three of them seriously.