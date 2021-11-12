F1 protocol for journalists

The track activities of the São Paulo GP only start on Friday (12), but Thursday is, historically, a kind of sacred day for the specialized press. It’s basically the only chance the vehicles have to talk to the drivers before the weekend and, more than that, about things beyond the Interlagos race. In 2021, not quite.

The explanation is the Covid-19 pandemic which, despite having experienced much worse days around the world – and in Brazil it is no different -, still haunts the Formula 1 paddock. With the risk of contagion, even among vaccinated people , the restrictions are several compared to a normal weekend of coverage.

And it all starts well before you actually get to the track. Never before have you had to sign so many documents, download so many apps, everything to prove your vaccinations, negative testing for Covid-19 and things like that. Speaking of testing, this is the first thing you do when you arrive at Interlagos, whether press or team members. Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll, for example, were there being tested at the same time as me and Fernando Silva, the reporters from BIG PRIZE in this coverage.

Covid-19 testing containers (Photo: Fernando Silva/Grande Prix)

Following the path, the press room: much, much emptier than in any recent edition of the test. Yes, it’s still Thursday, but the room used to be crowded since early Thursday afternoon. It was not like that in 2021, in fact, there is no way: there is a considerable distance between the tables that, this year, are individual. Hence the very limited number of credentials distributed to the press.

During the day, you can see how things have changed since 2019. That perfect day for the press in general only goes to TV. There is no longer, for example, the teams’ schedule that foresees that everyone has access to the drivers, for whatever 10 minutes.

Generally, this happened behind the boxes or inside the hospitality of each team. Access has changed a lot, with hospitality only being occupied by members of each team, even at the traditional lunch break, which used to bring people together in the main teams.

Max Verstappen attends the press: only TV (Photo: Fernando Silva/Grand Prix)

Thus, the day turns to a mere attendance of the pilots on TVs. Even the press conference, another possibility of access for anyone who is digital or printed, is now held behind closed doors, remotely, with only the stars of the category in the room. To talk to someone, then, goes a lot about the mood of each pilot after the press conference and interviews with the broadcasters and, of course, the determination of the teams.

In Interlagos, Yuki Tsunoda and the Ferrari duo stopped and talked for no more than 5 minutes with some print and digital journalists – including the duo from BIG PRIZE. O GP he also sounded out other names in the international press and found that this is not exclusive to Brazil and that it has been a standard in F1 since last year. And that, generally, it’s really just AlphaTauri and Ferrari drivers who serve.

With much less chance of talking to drivers, team leaders and company, the work of the digital and printed press in Interlagos has become almost that of a basketball pivot: in search of rebounds and second chances.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME.

