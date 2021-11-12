F1 returns to Brazil with key race for 2021 championship decision

After two years away from the Formula 1 circuit, the Autodromo de Interlagos will once again receive, this Friday (12), the cars of the category for the São Paulo Grand Prix, proof that could play a key role in the decision of the championship in 2021.

That’s because the Dutchman Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, and the Briton Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, compete, race by race, for the leadership of the season.

Verstappen comes 19th of 22 races in 2021 with 312.5 points in the drivers’ championship, just 19 ahead of Hamilton. And, in the team dispute, Mercedes has only one point advantage over Red Bull.

The race in Interlagos will be held in a special format – adopted only in Silverstone, England, and Monza, Italy –, with the performance of a sprint race on Saturday (13) to define the starting grid on Sunday (see the times below).

With this, instead of the 26 points that the Sunday winner can normally accumulate – considering 1 bonus point if he also marks the fastest lap –, the São Paulo GP will distribute up to 29 points, since the winner of the sprint race earns three extra points.

Thus, in the most optimistic scenario (win in both races and fastest lap on Sunday) the Dutchman could increase his advantage to a comfortable 28 points, making Hamilton no longer depend only on his own results to be world champion for the eighth time.

On the other hand, if the multi-champion of Mercedes achieves the maximum score of the weekend, it could reduce its disadvantage in the competition by almost 50% and reach the next stage, in Qatar, just 10 points behind its rival.

The fierce competition would also be reflected in the constructors’ championship. With just these scenarios from Vertappen and Hamilton (without considering possible scores from their teammates), Red Bull can leave Brazil with at least 10 points more or Mercedes can expand its margin to 12 points.

Mercedes has a positive track record in Brazil

Since the introduction of hybrid engines in Formula 1 in 2014, Mercedes has dominated the category. The Germans established the greatest hegemony in the sport’s history, with seven world titles in a row, six of them with Hamilton.

This is also reflected in the victories in all stages of the category, including at the Autodromo de Interlagos, where they took the highest place on the podium in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The exceptions were 2017, when the victory was for Sebastian Vettel, then at Ferrari, and in 2019 – the last time the race was played in the country – when the winner was precisely Verstappen.

On that occasion, however, Hamilton had claimed his sixth world title two weeks earlier, coming second at the US Grand Prix.

This year, Red Bull arrived as the favorite – and confirmed this status – in many stages. The team has already won 10 races against six Mercedes triumphs. In Interlagos, however, the expectation is that both will fight on equal terms for the first positions, from the first minute of the first free practice until the last lap of the race on Sunday.

Other important disputes

Although the 2021 title shot is the highlight, Interlagos can also help define other important awards in F1.

This is the case, for example, for the third position in the constructors’ championship, disputed by Ferrari and McLaren. The Italians are ahead, with 268.5 points, against 255 for the English team.

Thus, the results of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the Italian Scuderia, and of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo for the English may be fundamental to their teams’ intentions.

And, right behind in the team competition, in fifth and sixth position, there is another case even more uncertain, as the French Alpine and the Italian AlphaTauri are tied with 106 points each.

These disputes are important because the prize that Liberty Media – organizer of Formula 1 – pays to each of the teams depends on their final position in the constructors’ championship.

The third position in the drivers’ championship is also up for grabs, with at least three competitors fighting for the position: Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes, with 185 points, Sergio Pérez, from Red Bull, with 165, and Lando Norris, from Mclaren, with 150.

See the schedule for the F1 São Paulo GP:

Friday (12)

1st Free Training: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

Qualification: 4 pm to 5 pm

Saturday (13)

2nd Free Training: 12pm to 1pm

Sprint Race: 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Sunday (14)