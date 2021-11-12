Felipe Neto impresses with a R$3,000 shower: ‘Does everything’

Felipe Neto went viral again on social media, this time, for ending the fans’ curiosity about some details of his personal life and, mainly, about his home. YouTuber showed some technological items that he has in his residence, such as a shower for R$ 3 thousand reais, and caused the surprise of internet users.

On his Instagram, the influencer opened a box of questions and asked what fans would like to know. One of them, then, asks to see some points of the youtuber’s residence. Neto agreed and promptly published several videos showing the rooms of his house, however, what most impressed was the bathroom. “Here is the bench with the products and this is my shower. It’s kind of hightech. This is my toilet…”, he exhibited.

Then, he showed more details of the shower, which has bluetooth, a technology that allows computers, TVs, tablets and cell phones to exchange data with each other and connect to other devices. “He’s really cool. He plays music, sets the temperature, does a sauna… He picks up a lot of technological stuff he has to do. Jet out the front, jet out the back, wipe his ass…Does everything.” jokes. The shower, by the way, had already become a topic among Neto’s followers in 2020, when he spoke about the subject for the first time on Twitter and it caused a furor again.

Those interested in the shower can purchase it on Brazilian websites. Leroy Merlin, for example, sells the product for R$ 3,180 and details the functions: “Invigorating bath thanks to water pressure that provides a light massage through jets located on the shower body, which work similarly to a bathtub of conventional hydromassage. The shower also has a water outlet in a cascade format which resembles a waterfall”.