Fernando Diniz says that Vasco fell apart in Serie B after a draw with Náutico: “Divisor of waters” | Vasco

Unlike the other coaches who left Vasco in 2021, Fernando Diniz insisted on granting a press conference after ending his time at the club. This Friday morning, he gave his explanations about the failure of Vasco to return to Serie A.

– First, I want to make a special thanks to Vasco in the figure of its president, Mr. Jorge Salgado, and to Bird, who invited me. The way I was received by the club, the staff and all the players, who made an effort to help make things work out. But in a very special way for Vasco’s fans, which was a charming thing, it was something magical for me. We had the chance to gain access, which was our dream. It was a difficult thing, but at certain times it became very possible.

+Without clues, agent defines Cano and Lorenzo’s embrace: “A very sad image of those who believed in Vasco’s return”

Regarding the moment when Vasco fell apart in Serie B, Fernando Diniz pointed to a draw with Náutico, a game in which the team won 2-0 and conceded the 2-2.

– I don’t know why things didn’t happen. I agree that it was from the game with Nautico. We had our best chance because that was where we had a very favorable conjunction of what was done on the field and off field here at the club. And with the fan. When we have this moment, we have to know how to take advantage of it. It was the moment when we were either going to access or what happened could happen. Unfortunately, we didn’t know how to take advantage of this moment that we built with everyone’s work. And then we didn’t finish this process with the dreamed access.

– We had a moment that was almost a watershed, which was the Nautical game. We could have practically stamped our access and didn’t know how to take advantage of it.

1 of 2 Fernando Diniz spoke with journalists — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Fernando Diniz spoke with journalists — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Sad not getting access

– Great suffering for not being able to climb Vasco, it’s something that touches me deeply. Whoever is in the process, and I am in the process all the time, I will know what to do. I love what I do, I will give the most to the players and the club I represent. And mainly to reach the fans in a way that, in addition to winning, they like what they’re seeing. May he feel pleasure and pride in the team he supports.

– Here at Vasco, we ended in a very bad way, but the fans returned to the field very excited both with the result of the game and with the way the team played. This is a fight I fight, and I will always be looking to improve to deliver the best to players, institution, staff and, in a special way, to the fans.

– Vasco fans deserve the team to return to Serie A. It’s a very different crowd. I already knew how to play against and working here was something that delighted me a lot. I leave with this heartache and disappointment for not having given the fans access, which is what they deserve.

Is there a recipe for getting Vasco on track?

– We cannot think that ready-made recipes, easy things and media will solve Vasco’s problem. Vasco needs a lot of work, dignity and courage. Investing in these things will bring Vasco back to the level he had. We have to believe in our convictions. Football is very complex. It’s not very simple. Everyone has to join hands with Vasco. It’s not by quibbling that Vasco will get better days. I wish Vasco the best and I think that the path that Vasco should follow is this.

Did players understand your style of play?

– It’s been two months here in Vasco. We had everything to gain access. Players understood the game idea quickly. When we played simply, we felt more difficult. The problem was another.

President’s decision to change command

– I think this more direct way favors me. I didn’t want to leave Vasco without saying thank you. Regarding next year’s planning, we didn’t plan anything. It was the president’s decision to make the move, and I made him feel free to do so. It’s always better for a coach to take a job from scratch to train the cast to do what he needs, what his ideas need. The interview was to be able to have this contact with you and talk about my feelings of gratitude to Vasco, how I was welcomed.

Do you regret any decision made?

– I don’t live on regrets, I live on mistakes and successes. We have a culture that is very focused on mistakes, on what went wrong. But the decision we take demonstrates the courage of men. I’m not one to comment on decisions, I give myself a lot to make things happen in a positive way. We make mistakes and get it right. Growth is hard.

Game model was the problem?