Festival The Town will be Rock in Rio in São Paulo with an audience of 600 thousand people

At a press conference held at the Tangará Palace, the organizers of Rock in Rio presented the group’s new mega-event: the town. The festival will take place at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo, on the 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th and 10th of September 2023, and promises to “celebrate the mixture of different cultures and fascinating stories that are found in the constant artistic manifestations of São Paulo”.

Roughly speaking, the event will be a São Paulo version and adapted from Rock in Rio, and that will fill the gap of the years in which the Rio festival does not take place. In other words, with Rock in Rio and The Town, now the group is chaired by Roberto Medina there is a big festival every year in the country.

According to the organization, the first edition of the festival will bring together around 600 thousand people in over 230 hours of music, with concerts by the main names in world music. The Brazilians Iza and Creole, that during the press conference they presented the songs that are the theme of the festival, are already the first two confirmed names of the lineup.

The event has an investment of approximately R$300 million, which will guarantee the delivery of the same quality as Rock in Rio, not only in terms of its implementation, but also in terms of the entertainment offer and the scale of the selected artists. The festival is expected to generate R$1.2 billion in the state of São Paulo in its first edition, in addition to generating more than 27 thousand jobs.

Concept and format

The Town will have 6 stages and spaces that will make the future City of Music – the name Interlagos will receive during the festival period – a meeting and celebration of different cultural movements. In the scenography, the place will pay homage to the architecture and culture of the city of São Paulo, as well as to people from São Paulo by birth or by heart. “I dreamed of having an event in São Paulo, but I needed to have the face of the city. It is a great pleasure and an even greater responsibility to idealize and produce such a grand event, a unique project, equal to this great city, which was the inspiration for the creation of The Town”, says Roberto Medina.

For the first time, an area of ​​350 thousand m² will be used by an event at the racecourse, which already hosts other festivals such as the Lollapalooza Brazil. “The grandeur of the numbers, the different spaces and everything we are planning in terms of stages and attractions will make The Town an event where everyone will want to be, both brands and fans.”, it says Luis Justo, CEO of The Town and Rock in Rio.

The idea is for the festival to have an intense schedule. The stage skyline it is the largest at the event (88m x 30m) and has a design inspired by emblematic buildings in the capital. The forecast is for four shows a day, with the presence of great national and international bands, including the traditional synchronized fireworks display, at the opening and closing. Representing its grandeur, the stage will have the measurements of .

The stage the one inspired by urban art in São Paulo, with graffiti as one of the main representatives. The scenography will be carried out with containers and graphics by several local artists. In this space, exclusive content of the festival is expected, through meetings and presentations made to measure. already the New Dance Order will be dedicated to electronic music.

Promised as the space with the highest number of selfies in Cidade da Música, the Sao Paulo Square it will come inspired by the region where the city was founded and will bring together some of its main historical icons, such as the Sé Cathedral and the Luz Station, rocked to the rhythm of jazz and blues. Finally, inspired by the old factory sheds in the city, the stage factory will bring the mood of urban culture and will feature street dance performances and trap, hip hop and rap concerts.

In addition to the stages, the event will feature the Arena Metropolis, a space that will house a musical created exclusively for The Town and that will reflect the spirit of the festival. Throughout the day, several sessions promise to impact the audience. It’s the city ​​market it will be the gastronomic space.

As in Rock in Rio, the Heineken was announced as the event’s master sponsor, as well as the first media partners: TV Globo, Multishow and the radios MIX, MIX Network and 89FM.