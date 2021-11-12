Fiat Pulse reaches 9,000 reservations in 21 days; SUV is already delivered

Launched in October, the Fiat Pulse appears to have fallen into consumer favor. Since it was introduced, the Italian brand’s new compact SUV continues to draw attention due to the numbers it has been reaching in pre-sales: now the new model has reached the mark of 9,000 cars reserved during the period – and that in just three weeks, or 21 days.

To reach the number of 9,000 cars reserved since it was launched in Brazil, the new Fiat Pulse accumulates other achievements that even surprise the automaker. No less than 4,000 units of the compact SUV were booked in a 48-hour period, a number that surpassed even the number of license plates of the Chevrolet Tracker (3,936) in September of this year, for example. And that’s not “just”: when it completed 96 hours in pre-sale, Fiat’s compact SUV beat 5,500 reservations.

“Doing a hypothetical exercise, if we license these vehicles in the same month, Fiat Pulse would be the leader in the sales ranking in Brazil”, celebrates Herlander Zola, director of Brand Fiat South America and Commercial Operations Brazil. And the statement really makes sense, since the best-selling car last October was the Fiat Argo, which sold 8,381 units, followed by the Jeep Renegade (6,723) and Jeep Compass (6,097) on the podium.

According to Fiat, whoever wanted to acquire the new Pulse during the pre-sale period, which has already ended, would have to pay a down payment of R$3,000. The automaker also announced that the first units of the model have started to be delivered to customers, even with the current challenging situation in the automotive industry that faces a shortage of semiconductors. As a form of transparency, Fiat informed Pulse’s customers that the waiting period for the car could take from 30 to 90 days depending on the version and equipment chosen, which was advised at the time of purchase.

With the pre-sale period already over, the Fiat Pulse can now be purchased normally at the brand’s 521 dealerships throughout Brazil. The new SUV is sold in a total of five versions: Drive 1.3 Flex Manual, Drive 1.3 Flex Automatic, Drive Turbo 200 Flex Automatic, Audace Turbo 200 Flex Automatic and Impetus Turbo 200 Flex Automatic.

Produced at Fiat’s plant in Betim (MG), the new Pulse uses a variation of the Argo platform, modified and named MLA. The measures are 4.10 meters in length, 1.78 m in width, 1.58 m in height and 2.53 meters of wheelbase. For comparison, the Argo is 3.99 m, 1.72 m, 1.50 m and 2.52 m respectively. Currently, his rivals will be the Volkswagen Nivus, Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X and Honda WR-V.

Pulse was responsible for debuting Fiat’s new 1.0 turbo engine, available in T200 versions and which yields up to 130 hp of power and 20.4 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol. It is also available versions with the 1.3 Firefly engine in the input configurations, with up to 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm and option of 5-speed manual transmission or CVT automatic. Turbo versions have a conventional 6-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to the turbo engine, the Pulse also stands out for its extensive list of standard items from the basic version Drive 1.3 manual. It adds automatic air conditioning, traction and stability controls, multimedia center with 8.4″ screen with support for wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, electric steering, LED headlights and flashlights, 4 airbags, ramp start assistant , autopilot, 16″ alloy wheels, rear parking sensor, tire pressure monitor and 3.5″ screen instrument panel.