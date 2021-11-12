Fiat Pulse scares market with 9,000 reservations in 21 days







Fiat Pulse Impetus Photo: Stellantis / Disclosure

It only took three weeks for the Fiat Pulse to have 9,000 reservations, a number that would put it in 1st place in the October ranking. The projection indicates 12 thousand Pulse units reserved in 30 days. This is a new phenomenon that is already scaring the market. Last week, Volkswagen announced a new family of cars. At least one of them will be an SUV in the Pulse category.

The only car that competes in price with the Fiat Pulse is currently the Caoa Chery Tiggo 2. The Pulse project, however, is more modern – not to mention that Fiat has one of the largest capillaries in the Brazilian market, while Caoa Chery is still a newcomer, growing. As for Volkswagen’s new SUV, it should only reach the market in 2024.

Analyzing the 9,000 Pulse reservations in just 21 days, Fiat Brand Director in Latin America, Herlander Zola, commented: “Doing a hypothetical exercise, if we license these vehicles in the same month, Fiat Pulse would be the leader of the ranking sales in Brazil”. However, Pulse is almost trickling into the market as all brands face a lack of semiconductors to produce their cars.





According to Fiat, 70% of the reservations were for versions equipped with a turbo engine – and of those, 40% are for the top-of-the-line Impetus version. See below for prices for each version.

Pulse Drive 1.3 Flex MT – R$ 79,990

Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT – R$ 89,990

Pulse Drive T200 CVT – R$ 98,990

Pulse Audace T200 CVT – R$ 107,990

Pulse Impetus T200 CVT – R$ 115,990

In the case of Fiat, the wait for a Pulse can reach 90 days, depending on the color and version chosen. Another (good) problem for Fiat is that at least three cars in its lineup are in very high demand: Argo, Strada and Toro. So the Pulse’s success could hasten the demise of a Fiat icon — it’s likely that the Uno will actually say goodbye.

As the shortage of electronic components for production is widespread, there is still a dangerous path for Pulse to turn its flood of reserves into license plates. Therefore, only in February the Pulse should present a really expressive number of sales to the point of fighting for the leadership in the national ranking. But that will be enough for him to apply now to be the national champion of sales in 2022.