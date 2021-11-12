FIIs Central: check which are the 24 funds that pay dividends on this 6th; ifix goes up

(conceptualmotion/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – A total of 24 real estate funds distribute dividends this Friday (12). Values ​​range from BRL 0.01 to BRL 7.50 per share, income paid by the Mercantil do Brasil fund (active). Check out the details of all the distributions made today throughout the article.

Amid the payments, the Ifix – index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – opened the last session of the week in the positive field and against the markets that return part of the gains from the trading session on Thursday (11), reflecting the release of the Quarterly balance sheets of companies traded on B3.

At 11 am, Ifix rose 0.14%, recovering part of the losses accumulated in the last few days. In the last eight sessions, the index closed in the negative field seven times and in one it was from zero to zero. In the week, the indicator drops 1.09%.

Read more:

Biggest highs of this Friday (12):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FLMA11 Continental Square Faria Lima Hybrid 2.55 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics 2.52 FIGS11 General Shopping malls 2.12 HABT11 Habitat II Titles and Val. Mob. 2.04 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. Mob. 1.67

Biggest casualties this Friday (12):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BZLI11 FII BRREALTY Titles and Val. Mob. -4.13 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs -3.32 RFOF11 RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. -1.52 BPFF11 Brazil Absolute Plural Titles and Val. Mob. -1.33 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. Mob. -1.24

Source: B3

New issue of REC Logística, increase in the income of FII Hospital da Criança and more issues

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

REC Logística (RELG11) wants to raise R$150 million in a new issue

The REC Logística fund approved the fourth issue of the fund’s shares and intends to raise, initially, R$ 150 million.

The issue price of the Quotas will be R$ 95.84. The value already considers the primary distribution costs. On Thursday’s trading session, REC Logística’s share closed at R$ 75.41, with a devaluation of 37% in the last 12 months.

Whoever holds a position in the fund will have preference to subscribe new shares, but the announcement of the offer does not detail in what proportion.

This Thursday (11), REC Logística had also announced that it had entered into a commitment to purchase 77% of a property in the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, in Bahia (BA). The real estate asset belongs to Sociedade Simples Nossa Senhora da Conceição Imóveis and the deal will cost R$ 62 million.

According to a notice to the market, the new space is already leased and, after the transaction is concluded, the monthly distribution of income from REC Logística should be approximately R$ 0.88 per share. In November, the fund distributed R$0.80 per share.

In addition to the warehouses in the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, the fund also has REC Log Queimados, also in Bahia, REC Log Cotia (SP) and REC Log Extrema (MG).

Change of readjustment index raises by 10% the income of FII Children’s Hospital (HCRI11)

The FII Hospital da Criança announced a 9.9% increase in income that will be distributed in November by the fund. The increase is the result of a temporary change in the index that updates the rental values ​​of the Hospital da Criança, in São Paulo (SP).

Rede D’OR, the hospital’s lessee, asked in court for the rent to be readjusted by the IPC (Consumer Price Index), and no longer by the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), as provided for in the contract . According to a decision on the third day of the month, the Court granted, on a provisional basis, Rede D’OR’s request.

In October, however, the acceleration of the IPC, measured by FIPE – Foundation Institute for Economic Research – was 1%, greater than the 0.64% increase in the IGP-M in the same period.

Despite the result, the FII Hospital da Criança reaffirms that it will appeal, within the legal period, the injunction that determined the replacement of the readjustment index.

The Children’s Hospital is a pediatric unit in operation since 1998 in the city of São Paulo. With a built-up area of ​​5.5 thousand square meters, the building has 90 beds, a maternity ward, a surgical center, an intensive care unit and infirmaries.

GTIS Brazil Logistics (GTLG11) rents a warehouse in Cajamar

The GTIS Brazil Logistics fund concluded the contract for the lease of warehouse 17 at the Distribution Center Cajamar, located at kilometer 31 of Rodovia Anhanguera, in São Paulo. The space, covering 6,000 square meters, will be used by a company in the logistics sector.

According to a notice to the market, the term of the contract is 36 months, starting in November 2021. With the lease, the physical occupancy of the fund increases two percentage points and reaches 91%.

After the grace period provided for in the contract, the transaction will represent a monthly income equivalent to R$0.018 per share.

With assets of R$715 million, GTIS Brazil Logistics has a stake in three other assets. In addition to the space in Cajamar, the fund’s portfolio includes the Embu Logistics Center, the Distribution Center Baruer and the Distribution Center Rodoanel, all in the State of São Paulo.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (12):

ticker Background Income (BRL) BNFS11 Banrisul New Frontiers 1.26 CXTL11 TRX Logistics Box 0.78 DLMT11 Del Monte Ajax 0.01 DRIT11 Commercial Income Multimanagement 0.49 HABT11 Habitat II 1.50 HBRH11 Multi Urban Income 0.65 HUSC11 Unimed South Hospital 0.78 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income 0.56 KNHY11 Kinea High Yield CRI 1.35 KNIP11 Kinea Price Indices 1.40 KNSC11 Kinea Securities 1.30 MBRF11 Mercantil do Brasil 7.50 ONEF11 the one 0.73 QIRI11 Quata Receivables 0.55 RBED11 Rio Bravo Educational Income 1.06 RBFF11 RBR Alpha 0.47 RBRS11 Rio Bravo Residential Income 0.42 RBVA11 Rio Bravo Retail Income 0.99 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income 0.95 RRCI11 Rb Capital Receivables 0.89 SDIL11 SDI Logistics 0.76 SHPH11 Shopping Patio Higienópolis 4.07 VCJR11 VECTIS Interest 1.19 XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae 0.21

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: investor confidence in REITs increases, but industry challenges persist

A survey by Brain Inteligência Estratégica, a business research and consulting company, points out that confidence in investing in real estate funds has recovered in recent months, despite the series of challenges that the segment has faced in 2021. The study was presented at the GRI Funds event Real estate, held in São Paulo (SP) this Thursday (11).

In addition to political and fiscal instability, the study points out the rise in interest rates in the country, the negative performance of Ifix and the uncertainties surrounding Covid-19 as challenges faced by real estate fund investors throughout the year.

According to the survey, carried out in July, 87% of those interviewed claimed, at the end of the first half of 2021, that they would continue investing in real estate funds. In 2020, given the worsening of the pandemic, the percentage was 77%.

Investors are still suspicious of the shopping mall segment. Although the perception has improved compared to 2020, 60% of investors still have less exposure to the sector. The FIIs of corporate slabs appear next, with 40%. However, the current index for the office sector is higher than last year’s 17%.

The survey also presented some details of the behavior of investors in real estate funds. The majority, 38%, keep the product in their portfolio for between one and three years. The level had little fluctuation even during the most severe phase of the pandemic so far.

Also according to the survey, 95% of respondents say they manage their own REIT portfolio and half ensure that they monitor investments on a daily basis. 69% of respondents believe in the recovery of real estate funds in 2022.

Related