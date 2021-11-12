Finch: Science Fiction with Tom Hanks Goes for Oscar

Tom Hanks has become one of the most beloved actors for his award-winning film performances. This month he’s on Apple TV+ with the movie finch which has a dynamic similar to shipwreck, but instead of conversations with a ball, we see the actor accompanied by a dog and a robot.

In the film, Hanks plays the engineer Finch, the only survivor of an accident. He is accompanied by the dog Goodyear who protects him and makes his days less lonely, but the puppy is on the verge of death.

Therefore, the protagonist builds a robot to take care of his canine companion, who learns about love, friendship and life. Check the preview:

The production features Caleb Landry Jones (Run!), which gives voice to robot Jeff. Finch is described as “optimistic and hopeful” by the actor, bringing some welcome relief to a world that is “coming out” of a pandemic.

“We’re going through a lot of turmoil and we realized that we didn’t want to increase it, we wanted to somehow find some meaning in all the chaos,” director Miguel Sapochnik told The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously called Bios, it would be released in theaters by Universal Pictures in October 2020, but Covid interfered with the plans. In March of this year, the studio sold the project to Apple, and now Finch debuted on Apple TV+ on November 5th.

Despite bringing a more positive tone, the drama has received good reviews with 75% of critical approval by Rotten Tomatoes, a site that aggregates ratings and reviews of productions. Some are betting that Tom Hanks will be nominated for a 2022 Academy Award for Best Actor – a category he won with the films Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994).

Finch is now available on Apple TV +