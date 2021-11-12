Fiocruz confirms the hospitalization of two people in Rio with symptoms of illness associated with ‘mad cow disease’

GONÇALVES (MG) – Two people were hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro with suspected symptoms of “mad cow disease”.

The patients, according to Fiocruz, are under treatment at the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases. It was not informed when the hospitalization occurred nor the severity of their health condition.

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation told the InfoMoney that clinical and radiological aspects led the medical team to investigate whether the patients are under the effects of the sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), which is very rare and affects the central nervous system.

Epidemiological studies link the emergence of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease with the feeding of products contaminated by BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis), popularly known as “mad cow disease”. Fiocruz added that the sporadic form of the symptoms presented by the internees “is not related to meat consumption”.

“We reiterate that the patients are hospitalized at the Hospital Center for the Covid-19 pandemic of the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases and that both cases do not have diagnostic confirmation”, said, in a statement, Fiocruz.

The institution also told the InfoMoney that it would not be possible to disclose any other details that might identify patients with respect to the confidentiality of the doctor-patient relationship. The foundation’s note on the two suspected cases of “mad cow” is signed by physician Estevão Portela Nunes, deputy director of clinical services at Evandro Chagas.

Export suspended

The cases under investigation come to light two months after the Ministry of Agriculture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) confirmed, in cattle, two atypical cases of the “mad cow” in the states of Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso.

Since then, shipments of beef to China, the biggest buyer of the Brazilian product, have been suspended.

Without the Chinese market, Brazilian slaughterhouses have found some relief in the United States. According to the Ministry of Economy headed by Paulo Guedes, Brazilian beef exports to the US increased 183% in the first 10 months of the year.

Although the quantity shipped to the US corresponds to a fraction of the gigantic volumes ordered by China, the biggest Brazilian exporters point to the American market as the main alternative at the moment.

Domestic meat consumption is sluggish amid the economic crisis. Other large beef importers, such as Japan and South Korea, are also not authorizing the entry of Brazilian beef.

“The reopening of the US allowed us to take volumes there that would go to China,” Edison Ticle, finance director at Minerva (BEEF3), told Bloomberg last week.

Miguel Gularte, CEO of Marfrig (MRFG3), said in an interview with InfoMoney This week, the company’s operations with the Asian country were not affected any more because Marfrig works in other countries and was able to continue selling meat to the Chinese from its international markets.

