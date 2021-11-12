Fiocruz investigates patients who would have mad cow disease

The Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (INI/Fiocruz) informed in a statement that the two patients hospitalized for investigation of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, known as mad cow disease, “are suspected of having the sporadic form of the disease by Creutzfeldt-Jakob (CJD), considering the clinical and radiological aspects”.

In the note, signed by the deputy director of Clinical Services at the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Estevão Portela Nunes, the INI informs that this sporadic form is not related to meat consumption. “We reiterate that the patients are admitted to the Hospital Center for the Covid-19 Pandemic at the INI and that both cases do not have diagnostic confirmation.”

In the early afternoon, in another note, signed by the deputy director, the INI informed that it was evaluating the clinical situation of two patients with suspected Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy admitted to the Hospital Center for the Covid-19 Pandemic at the Fiocruz unit.

“Details that can identify the patients will not be disclosed with respect to the confidentiality of the doctor-patient relationship, as established by the Code of Medical Ethics of the Federal Council of Medicine”, informed the INI in the note.

Agriculture Note

In an official note released this afternoon, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) said that the cases of neurodegenerative diseases investigated by Fiorcruz are suspected of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). According to the Ministry, these cases are not related to beef consumption.

*Subject updated at 19:16 to add Ministry of Agriculture position