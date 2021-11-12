Fiocruz says suspected cases of mad cow disease in RJ are not related to meat consumption | Rio de Janeiro

Share this news on WhatsApp

According to the foundation, patients have suspected sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) considering the clinical and radiological aspects.

According to the Ministry of Health, the sporadic form of CJD has no known infectious cause and source, nor is it transmitted from person to person.

The way related to meat consumption —which was not the case for patients in Rio— is known as vCJD, a variant.

The two patients are hospitalized, in isolation, at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas (INI/Fiocruz), in Manguinhos, in the North Zone of Rio. Initially, Fiocruz said there was a suspicion of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, popularly known as ‘Disease of the Mad Cow’.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio informed that one resides in Belford Roxo, and the other in Duque de Caxias.

Fiocruz did not say whether they are women or men, how long they have been hospitalized, or where the alleged contamination occurred. The City of Caxias, however, stated that the patient treated in the city is a 55-year-old man.

According to the Municipal Health Department of Caxias, the patient monitored in the city presented symptoms of dementia and ataxia (loss or irregularity of muscle coordination).

Archive photo of dairy cows

Mad cow disease became known in the 1980s and 1990s after an outbreak in the UK caused millions of cattle to be slaughtered.

Mad cow disease is a brain disease, degenerative, fatal, that affects cattle and can infect humans if there is consumption of contaminated meat.

In September, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock had confirmed two records of the disease in animals in Belo Horizonte (MG) and Nova Canaã do Norte (MT).

At the time, the ministry stated that there were two atypical, isolated cases of cattle that were never sold. That is, without risk to public health.

Since then, however, Brazilian beef exports to China have been suspended. Beijing is the biggest buyer, and the stoppage has brought down the price of the arroba.

The first major outbreak of the disease peaked between 1992 and 1993, when they were confirmed almost 100,000 cases in the United Kingdom. It is estimated that 180 thousand heads of cattle have been affected and more than 4 million animals were euthanized in season.

During this period, the consumption of beef was even prohibited in that country.

Remember the crisis in an article at the time:

England studies the possibility of incinerating the herd

What is Mad Cow Disease?

THE disease is fatal and affects older adult cattle, causing the degeneration of the nervous system. As a result, a cow that was initially calm and easy to handle, for example, becomes aggressive, hence the moniker for the disorder.

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy is generated by an infectious protein called prion. Prion is already naturally present in the brain of many mammals, including humans — however, it can become pathogenic by adopting an abnormal form. and multiply too much.

When it happens, the prion kills the neurons and in their place are white holes in the brain, hence the name of the disease “spongiform”, since the holes are shaped similar to a sponge. See below.

The sick prion kills neurons, leaving white holes in the place, similar to a sponge

How is the cow contaminated?

There are two main ways for an animal to acquire the disease:

case of atypical origin: in it, of course, the prion mutates , becoming infectious. The older the animal, the more likely it is to happen;

in it, of course, , becoming infectious. The older the animal, the more likely it is to happen; Contamination: through the consumption of feed made with contaminated animal protein, such as meat and bone meal from other species. In Brazil, the use of this type of ingredient is prohibited. in the manufacture of feed for cattle.

There is no evidence that a cow transmits the disease to another, but if it is diagnosed with the disease, the producer must put it to be slaughtered and incinerate its body, in order to prevent it from becoming food for some species.

The breeder must also notify the official health defense service.

Can humans be contaminated?

As with animals, humans can develop the infective prion naturally or acquire it from eating infected meat. In humans, there are two varieties of the disease, see below:

See the two types of disease that affect humans

Both diseases have some symptoms in common, such as memory loss, visual loss, depression and insomnia.

It is possible that a person has acquired the problem and they have no symptoms for years.

When identified, the patient can be treated with antivirals and steroids. However, approximately 90% of affected individuals die within a year.