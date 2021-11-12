Firefighter from Marília Mendonça’s rescue was going to the singer’s concert

Firefighter John Leno, who rescued Marília Mendonça from the plane, was a big fan of the singer and would go to her concert for the second time

The firefighter who rescued the singer Marília Mendonça (1955-2021), John Leno, was going to her concert in Caratinga.

In an interview with G1, he told how was the sad discovery of the death of the Queen of Suffering. “From one second to the next, we went from waiting for the end of the day to go enjoy the show by Marília Mendonça, to rescue her and the others who were with her”, commented.

Firefighter John Leno was a fan of the feminejo artist and would go to her performance for the second time. “When we found out that another one was coming [show] on here [em Caratinga], my wife went crazy. I even called a military man, who was even the first to get on the aircraft, for him and his wife to go with us”, told the G1.

Also on the website, the professional reported how it was having to face the situation without letting the fan side affect his work. “Almost every morning, when I moved something in the house, I would put her music on. Then you go to an occurrence, not knowing it’s her, halfway there comes that idea that it could be her, then you arrive at the scene and confirm that it’s her and you were still going to her concert. My head didn’t stop then. The plug was slow to fall”, declared.

Marília Mendonça and her uncle will not have a mass on the seventh day

John Leno still moved with one more statement: “I even commented to my wife that when I caught her [Marília Mendonça], I felt a good perfume that will not leave my head. I could go to the show, take a picture with her and smell the same scent, but feeling there like that is a situation that probably won’t leave my mind.”.

On his social network, he shared a record about the rescue of Marília Mendonça. “From one second to the next, we went from waiting for the end of the shift to go enjoy Marília Mendonça’s concert, to rescue her and the others who were with her. At first, moving to the event without knowing that it was the company’s plane. same, when she became aware of the information, that shock came. An occurrence that brings a great trauma, since this is a person who is part of the lives of millions of people, including mine. There was a quick but meteoric passage. Go with God Marília, may God have you with him you made history!”, he wrote.

Singer Marília Mendonça died in a plane crash last Friday, 5. The custody of the Queen of Sofrência’s son was decided by the family in recent days.

Check out the publication by the firefighter who rescued Marília Mendonça:





Last accessed: 12 Nov 2021 – 03:35:00 (404092).