First changes: Alexandre Bird and Fernando Diniz won’t stay at Vasco in 2022 | Vasco

The first changes at Vasco after finishing the chances of access began to happen this Thursday. Director Alexandre Bird and coach Fernando Diniz will not stay at the club in 2022. The two were informed by president Jorge Salgado, after training on Thursday, at CT do Vasco.
The decision had already been made since the beginning of the week, but the idea was to stay until the end of Serie B. Alexandre Bird even wanted to leave after the end of the competition. However, due to the enormous pressure for changes, Salgado thought it better to anticipate the exit to start the restructuring for 2022.
Bird and Diniz leave the club this Thursday — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco
Fernando Diniz, who arrived at the club at the hands of Alexandre Bird, with whom he worked at São Paulo, will not stay either. The coach was at CT this Thursday, commanded the training, but was informed of the decision in the late afternoon of this Thursday. He no longer trains the team against Vila Nova, on Monday.
The assistant Fábio Cortez will be ahead of the team in the three final games of Serie B. Vasco only meets the table, as they no longer have chances of access and is not at risk of being relegated to Serie C.
Fernando Diniz will say goodbye at a press conference this Friday. On the occasion, the president Jorge Salgado, who has not yet manifested himself after the club did not get access, will make a statement.
In a farewell letter, Alexandre Bird said that his decision had already been taken and thanked President Jorge Salgado for the opportunity.
– If, on the one hand, I have a clear conscience of those who acted always thinking of the best for Vasco, I am extremely sad and hurt by the final sporting result. For this reason, I understand that my departure is better for Vasco, for President Salgado and for the consolidated structure itself. The president already knew of my decision and I would like to continue until the end of the championship, but then, today, the club understood that it was time to anticipate the decisions of 2022 and so we agreed. Jorge Salgado, to whom I will have endless gratitude, respect and admiration, is necessary to Vasco and will reap all the fruits he has planted, even if under a lot of rain and little sun – wrote Bird.