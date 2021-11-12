First changes: Alexandre Bird and Fernando Diniz won’t stay at Vasco in 2022 | Vasco

– If, on the one hand, I have a clear conscience of those who acted always thinking of the best for Vasco, I am extremely sad and hurt by the final sporting result. For this reason, I understand that my departure is better for Vasco, for President Salgado and for the consolidated structure itself. The president already knew of my decision and I would like to continue until the end of the championship, but then, today, the club understood that it was time to anticipate the decisions of 2022 and so we agreed. Jorge Salgado, to whom I will have endless gratitude, respect and admiration, is necessary to Vasco and will reap all the fruits he has planted, even if under a lot of rain and little sun – wrote Bird.