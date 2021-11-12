Fla wins in game with VAR controversy, expulsions and great Bahia revolt – 11/11/2021

In an extremely tense game, with three expulsions and refereeing in focus, Flamengo overcame Bahia 3-0 at Maracanã and was reunited with the victory in the Brazilian Championship. On the Tricolor side of Bahia, the revolt with the whistle was so great that the team considered not returning for the second half after the penalty awarded in favor of Rubro-Negro and converted by Gabigol in the first half. The other goals were made by Michael and Andreas Pereira.

With the result, Flamengo remained in third place and touched Palmeiras, now with 57 points against 58 of Alviverde. The isolated leadership belongs to Atlético-MG, which has 68. Bahia, on the other hand, is experiencing a drama in the fight against relegation, parked in 16th place with 36 points, three more than Juventude, the first in the zone, which however has a game less.

Flamengo Live

Bahia rebels and considers not returning for the 2nd period

Image: Reproduction/Premiere

The penalty signaled in favor of Flamengo at 26 minutes of the first half caused revolt to Bahia and confirmed at 29 minutes even after the VAR’s recommendation for the bid to be revised. At the time, Diego mended a bicycle and the ball apparently touched Conti’s chest. However, the grinding did not understand it that way and pointed to the lime mark. Gabigol converted and, on the way out for half-time, Tricolor players and coach Guto Ferreira complained to referee Vinícius Gonçalves Dias.

The revolt, however, was not limited to complaints. Athletes from Salvador’s team considered not returning for the second half, but were convinced by the board and coaching staff, who understood that the attitude could further harm the club in its fight against relegation.

On his Twitter, the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani did not skimp on his criticisms:

Brazilian football became a scandal, a robbery, an absurdity. Close the doors. Third game in a row with an outrageous error against Bahia. Shameful, undisguisable. Do you want to demote Bahia? I wonder why. But they won’t make it. — Guilherme Bellintani (@gcbellintani) November 11, 2021

Who did well – Gabigol

The attacker took his penalty perfectly and reached the 100th place for Flamengo. A historic mark, since the last one who had hit her for the club was Romário. In addition to the goal, shirt 9 had good moves and sought the game at all times.

Who was wrong – Matheus Bahia

The full-back had already received a yellow card and, 41 minutes into the first half, fouled on Kenedy, won the second and was sent off, leaving Bahia with one less for the entire second half.

Diego, from Flamengo, and Rossi, from Bahia, also deserve a negative highlight for having disagreed in the second half and being expelled.

Michael lives magic stage

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

With today’s goal, Michael reached his fourth in three games and entered the fight for the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship. Now he is in the vice-leadership with 11, one less than Gilberto, from Bahia. In the season there are already 16 goals.

Flamengo performance

In the first half, Flamengo had more ball possession, but without much intensity and with few goal chances created. In the final stage, Rubro-Negro increased its pace, benefiting from having one more player on the field.

Bahia’s performance

Bahia had difficulties to create, something that increased when they were one less from 41 minutes of the first half. The revolt for the controversial penalty in favor of Flamengo also destabilized the team emotionally.

game timeline

Gabigol opened the scoring for Flamengo in the 31st minute of the first penalty period. At 41 minutes of the initial stage, Matheus Bahia was sent off and left Tricolor Bahia with one less. Michael, at 12 minutes into the second half, expanded to Flamengo.

At 17, Diego, from Flamengo, and Rossi, from Bahia, fell out, exchanged aggressions and were expelled after consulting the VAR.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 3 X 0 BAHIA

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Competition: 31st round of the Brazilian Championship

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

assistants: Cristhian Passos (GO) Sorence and Hugo Sávio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Yellow cards: Conti (BAH)

Red cards: Diego (FLA); Matheus Bahia, Rossi (BAH)

goals: Gabigol, at 31 minutes of the first half (FLA); Michael, at 12 minutes into the second half (FLA); Andreas Pereira, 43 minutes into the second half (FLA)

Flamengo: Hugo, Rodinei, David Luiz (Bruno Viana), Gustavo Henrique and Ramon (Bruno Henrique); Andreas Pereira, Diego, Thiago Maia (Piris da Motta) and Vitinho (Renê); Kenedy (Michael), Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Edson (Luizão), Daniel (Ronaldo César) and Lucas Mugni; Raí (Rossi), Juninho Capixaba (Renan Guedes) and Gilberto (Rodallega). Technician: Guto Ferreira