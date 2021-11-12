Flamengo loses to Paulistano and sees 42 basketball games unbeaten | nbb

Playing as his was a final, Paulistano put an end to Flamengo’s 42-game unbeaten record in official basketball competitions. Perfect in the collective part and acting fiercely, coach Demétrius Ferracciú’s team beat Rubro-Negro by 87-81 on Thursday night at Antônio Prado Jr. gym, in São Paulo. Flamengo now has six wins and one loss in NBB 2021/22. Paulistano, on the other hand, has three wins in just four games played.

Du Sommer and Yago shared goal scorer status, both with 20 points. On Paulistano’s side, Celebic (16 points) and Cauê (13 points) also had outstanding performances, while Mineiro scored 15 points for the Rio team, two more than Robinson.

1 of 4 Yago faces the triple marking of Paulistano — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF Yago faces the triple marking of Paulistano — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF

Balanced First Room

The game started busy and, with three minutes running, the scoreboard pointed 8 to 7 for the hosts. At four, Yago hit the ball by three, making it 10 to 8. Shortly afterwards, Dar Tucker left Flamengo with five points ahead – 12 to 8. Paulistano did not take long to react, and, at five, Du Sommer equalized in 12 to 12.

Rubro-Negro responded with baskets from Yago and Faverani, but at nine, Celebic turned to 21 to 20 in a basket of three. In the end, Túlio da Silva was fouled and converted one of the two free throws, leaving Flamengo close to a partial victory. But Celebic suffered a foul on the clock, setting the fourth score at 26-24 for Paulistano.

2 out of 4 Robinson is tagged up close by Fuzaro — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF Robinson is closely marked by Fuzaro — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF

The match continued in the second quarter. Yago scored the first two points of the period, but Paulistano soon turned, jumping quickly to 33-27. Three minutes in, Cauê scored 39-28. Seconds later, Fuzaro converted two free throws, making it 41-28. Flamengo reacted and, at six, Yago dropped to 44-37.

At eight, the same Yago hit a triple ball and cut the difference to six – 47 to 41. Motivated, Flamengo scored again in the sequence with Robinson, who set the score of the stage at 47 to 43, renewing the visitors’ hopes for the second time.

3 of 4 Olivinha tries to infiltrate — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF Olivinha tries to infiltrate — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF

Anderson opened the third quarter scorecard on a three-ball. Shortly after, Cauê scored for Paulistano, who put 10 points ahead – 53 to 43. At four, Mineiro reduced to 56 to 49 on a triple ball. In the next move, Robinson cut the difference to five, by scoring 56-51. In the sequence, Túlio da Silva reduced it to 56-54.

Led by Du Sommer, Paulistano woke up in the following minutes, jumping to 63-58. With 50 seconds to go, Anderson was fouled and converted the two free throws, making 66-60. In the next throw, Yago was also fouled and reduced to 66-62. There was still time for Ruivo to shoot for two and set the score at the end of the quarter at 68-62.

4 of 4 Match was busy from start to finish — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF Match was busy from start to finish — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF

Paulistano holds an advantage at the end

Flamengo returned to the last quarter, creating a strong rhythm, and Olivinha hit a 3-ball in the first move. Paulistano didn’t give in, responding with an Arthur basket. On minute three, Robinson suffered a foul and converted the two free throws, reducing it to 73-70. But Celebic and Arthur returned to leave the home team with seven points ahead.

Managing the advantage well, Paulistano entered the final two minutes, winning by 80-74. At nine, Du Sommer made 82-75, leaving the home team closer to victory. With 33 seconds to go, Yago and Olivinha missed two balls of three in a row, and Paulistano tried to seal the victory by 87-81, putting an end to Flamengo’s long unbeaten record.

Paulistan: Red, Doria, Fuzaro, Du Sommer and Anderson. Entered: Celebic, Cauê, Buiú, Arthur and Rafael. Technician: Demetrius Ferracciú.