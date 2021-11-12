Flamengo performances: Gabi reaches goal 100, Vitinho gives another assist and David Luiz parades | Flamengo

Hugo – He returned to play after a long period as a third option. He only played his fifth game in the year and his first in the Brazilian Nationals. Good defense when required in the first half – 6.5

I rode – He played a safe game defensively and gave the attack option, but without taking any chances. The mission was facilitated with the expulsion of Matheus Bahia – 6.0

Gustavo Henrique – Steady most of the time. It was little demanded by the Bahia attack. Fulfilled its role – 6.0

David Luiz – Play too much. Left over in the class. A lot of peace of mind, whether in marking or when the ball goes out. He found space and still had the freedom to venture forward with vertical passes and short tables – 7.0

1 of 2 David Luiz in action in Flamengo x Bahia — Photo: André Durão / ge David Luiz in action in Flamengo x Bahia — Photo: André Durão / ge

Ramon – Very discreet performance. It gave an option with overtaking on the left, but it lacks a lot at intersections – 6.0

Thiago Maia – He played a good game as the first defensive midfielder. Firm in combat and efficient in passing. Good match. Finished improvised on the left side – 6.5

Diego – Didn’t play a good game again. He took risks in the defensive field, delayed the game at times and ended up being sent off for reaction after being hit by Rossi. Participated in the penalty kick – 4.5

Andreas – Again more advanced, it did not yield as it does as a second defensive midfielder. It looks worn out. He sinned with an extra dribble in most of the moves, but ended the game with a great goal – 6.5

vitinho – One more account assistance. Now, there are 29 wearing the Flamengo shirt. Bureaucratic in the first half, he called the game back at half-time with dribbling and good crosses from the right. In the first one, Gabi lost. Afterwards, Michael scored the goal – 7.0

Kenedy – The game started well, applied good dribbling and gave an option to play on the right. He suffered a blow to his ankle and had to be replaced – 6.0

Gabriel – Lots of movement to participate in the game. When necessary, he even left the area to try to arm. Reached the hundredth goal for Flamengo – 6.5

Michael – It’s lit up. There’s no way. When it’s ugly… He missed almost every single play he tried, but left his mark for the third game in a row. There are already 11 goals in Brasileirão, he is in the fight for artillery – 6.5

Bruno Viana – Very little required during the period he was in the field – 6.0

Bruno Henrique – He kicked a good chance as soon as he entered the field. Then, stuck in the area along with Gabi, he had little participation in the game – 5.5

Piris da Motta – Entered at the end – No grade

Renê – Entered at the end – No grade

2 of 2 — Photo: Disclosure — Photo: Disclosure