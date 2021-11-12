FN PERFORMANCE: Kanu and Oyama do well in Botafogo’s draw with Ponte Preta; Pedro Castro and Warley clash

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 5.5
Mere spectator in the game, he didn’t need to make saves
DANIEL BORGES: 6.5
Efficiently marked Moses and sought to support
KANU: 7.0
Made safe game, correct and with precise cuts. Highlight for one at the end of the game, which could become Ponte’s goal
GILVAN: 6.5
It gave me some scares, but overall it went well, cutting a lot of balls and going hunting
CARLINHOS: 6.5
Good ball control and organization power. Hit a foul on the dash
LUIS OYAMA: 7.0
He was the one who most sought the ball to try to create offensive plays. showed quality
PEDRO CASTRO: 5.0
Erased, he played a bureaucratic game, with short touches and little movement
MARCO ANTÔNIO: 5.5
It has quality and tried moves, but it was little triggered and had little space
WARLEY: 5.0
It didn’t go as well as in other games. Missed a lot technically, but ran and fought all the time
DIEGO GONÇALVES: 6.0
He called the ball and was in danger in some plays, but it was not effective
RAFAEL NAVARRO: 6.0
Lots of willingness and delivery, a disallowed goal and good movement
RONALD: 6.0
Entered giving speed. almost scored a goal
BARRETO: 6.0
It gave more strength to the team’s marking and organization
MATHEUS FRIZZO: 5.5
ran, struggled and worked the ball
HUGO: no grade
entered at the end
RAFAEL MOURA: no grade
entered in the end
ENDERSON MOREIRA: 6.0
Without two of its main highlights (Joel Carli and Chay), Botafogo again played a safe game and seemed satisfied with the draw. It was slightly superior. It’s the style that brought him to the lead of Serie B, to which the coach is faithful