FN PERFORMANCE: Kanu and Oyama do well in Botafogo’s draw with Ponte Preta; Pedro Castro and Warley clash

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 5.5

Mere spectator in the game, he didn’t need to make saves

DANIEL BORGES: 6.5

Efficiently marked Moses and sought to support

KANU: 7.0

Made safe game, correct and with precise cuts. Highlight for one at the end of the game, which could become Ponte’s goal

GILVAN: 6.5

It gave me some scares, but overall it went well, cutting a lot of balls and going hunting

CARLINHOS: 6.5

Good ball control and organization power. Hit a foul on the dash

LUIS OYAMA: 7.0

He was the one who most sought the ball to try to create offensive plays. showed quality

PEDRO CASTRO: 5.0

Erased, he played a bureaucratic game, with short touches and little movement

MARCO ANTÔNIO: 5.5

It has quality and tried moves, but it was little triggered and had little space

WARLEY: 5.0

It didn’t go as well as in other games. Missed a lot technically, but ran and fought all the time

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 6.0

He called the ball and was in danger in some plays, but it was not effective

RAFAEL NAVARRO: 6.0

Lots of willingness and delivery, a disallowed goal and good movement

RONALD: 6.0

Entered giving speed. almost scored a goal

BARRETO: 6.0

It gave more strength to the team’s marking and organization

MATHEUS FRIZZO: 5.5

ran, struggled and worked the ball

HUGO: no grade

entered at the end

RAFAEL MOURA: no grade

entered in the end

ENDERSON MOREIRA: 6.0

Without two of its main highlights (Joel Carli and Chay), Botafogo again played a safe game and seemed satisfied with the draw. It was slightly superior. It’s the style that brought him to the lead of Serie B, to which the coach is faithful