Football Manager 2022 – The best promises and hidden stars on FM22 • Eurogamer.pt

The 50 young people with the most potential in Football Manager 2022.

Hidden promises and stars remains one of the best aspects of the Football Manager series, and it’s no different in the 2022 entry.

Finding the best talent before they are widely known in the real game makes you feel like a sneaky insider.

In Football Manager, the only way to win any of your matches (not to mention trophies and championship glory!) is through talented players and the scouting system.

We did the hard work of digging through the huge database and collected 50 of the best young FM22 players .

You might be wondering why there are two sets of numbers for these players – this is because each player starts the season with a set skill that they can use in games based on their technique (like tackle and passing) and mental skills ( as leadership). These are known as player attributes.

However, the game also has a hidden skill rating system with a score of 200. And these ratings are not immutable as they can increase dramatically, especially for younger players with greater potential.

football_manager_2022_wonderkids
Mbappe remains the best young prospect in Football Manager 2022.

Getting the most out of them will depend on a number of factors, such as the overall quality of the team, training schedules and your own management.

We’ve set an age limit of 23 years to ensure you can pick a good (or maybe already great, like Kylian Mbappe) player who can become a great player for your team. Some newcomers to the list, like 16-year-old Jude Bellingham or Gavi, show potential raises of up to 50 points. And while PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is the only goalkeeper on this year’s young prospects list, there are plenty of defenders who can help build a powerful but balanced team.

Scroll right on the phone to see the entire table.

FM22 – young promises and best young players

rankNamePositioncurrent skillpotential skillAgeClub
1Kylian MbappeAM (RL), ST (C)18419622Paris Saint-Germain
twoErling HaalandST (C)17719021Borussia Dortmund
3Lautaro MartinezST (C)16717623Inter Milan
4Achraf HakimiD/WB/M (R)16017322Paris Saint-Germain
5Gianluigi DonnarummaGK16118922Paris Saint-Germain
6Mattijs of LigtD (C)15918521zebra
7Martin OdegaardM (RC), AM (C)15517822arsenal
8Phil FodenM (C), AM (RLC)15517521Manchester City
9John FelixAM (RLC), ST (C)15917721Atletico Madrid
10Theo HernandezD/WB/M (L)15917523AC Milan
11Alphonso DaviesD/WB/M/AM (L)16017820Bayern Munich
12Dayot UpamecanD (C)15317322Bayern Munich
13jude bellinghamDM/M (C)143160-19018Borussia Dortmund
14Marcus RashfordAM (L), ST (C)15917323Manchester United
15Alessandro BastoniD (C)15617322Inter Milan
16Ansu FatiAM (RL), ST (C)149160-19018Barcelona
17Federico ChiesaM/AM (RL)16117623ACF Fiorentina
18Junior ViniciusAM (RL), ST (C)15617221Real Madrid
19Jamal MusialaM (C), AM (RLC)147160-19018Bayern Munich
20Jadon SanchoM/AM (RL)16217721Manchester United
21Trent Alexander-ArnoldD/WB (R), M (C)15917422Liverpool
22Kai HavertzAM (C), ST (C)15918022Chelsea
23pedriM (C), AM (RLC)15517518Barcelona
24Dusan VlahovicST (C)14817321ACF Fiorentina
25Sandro TonaliDM/M (C)14717321AC Milan
26Ronald AraujoD (C)15517322Barcelona
27Domink SzoboszlaiM/AM (LC)143150-18020RB Leipzig
28Mason GreenwoodAM (R), ST (C)14817819Manchester United
29Florian WirtzM/AM (C)142150-18018Bayer Leverkusen
30Myron BoaduAM (RL), ST (C)141150-18020AS Monaco
31cute wesleyD (C)14817520Leicester City
32Nuno MendesD/WB (L)149150-18019sporting
33Giovanni ReynaM/AM (LC)140150-18018Borussia Dortmund
34Ryan GravenberchDM, M/AM (C)137150-18019AFC Ajax
35Tanguy NianzouD (C), DM/M (C)128150-18019Bayern Munich
36Josko GvardiolD (LC)135150-18019RB Leipzig
37Nicolo RovellaDM/M (C)129150-18019zebra
38GaviDM, M/AM (C)130150-18016Barcelona
39Karim AdeyemiAM (R), ST (C)134160-19019Salzburg
40Noni MaduekeM (RL), AM (RLC)139150-18019PSV Eindhoven
41Jurrien TimberD (RLC), WB (R), DM138150-18020AFC Ajax
42Harvey ElliottM (C), AM (RLC)131150-18018Liverpool
43Fabio SilvaST (C)120150-18019Wolves
44Tino deliveranceD/WB(R)128150-18018Southampton
45Francisco TrincaoAM (RL)136150-18021Barcelona
46reinierAM (C)125150-18019Real Madrid B
47Nico WilliamsM/AM (RL)120150-18019Athletic Bilbao B
48jeremy dokuAM (RL), ST (C)129150-18019Stade Rennais
50Benjamin SeskoST (C)123150-18018Salzburg

Good luck searching for the best young talents!