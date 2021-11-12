Football Manager 2022 – The best promises and hidden stars on FM22 • Eurogamer.pt

The 50 young people with the most potential in Football Manager 2022.
Hidden promises and stars remains one of the best aspects of the Football Manager series, and it’s no different in the 2022 entry.
Finding the best talent before they are widely known in the real game makes you feel like a sneaky insider.
In Football Manager, the only way to win any of your matches (not to mention trophies and championship glory!) is through talented players and the scouting system.
We did the hard work of digging through the huge database and collected 50 of the best young FM22 players .
You might be wondering why there are two sets of numbers for these players – this is because each player starts the season with a set skill that they can use in games based on their technique (like tackle and passing) and mental skills ( as leadership). These are known as player attributes.
However, the game also has a hidden skill rating system with a score of 200. And these ratings are not immutable as they can increase dramatically, especially for younger players with greater potential.
Getting the most out of them will depend on a number of factors, such as the overall quality of the team, training schedules and your own management.
We’ve set an age limit of 23 years to ensure you can pick a good (or maybe already great, like Kylian Mbappe) player who can become a great player for your team. Some newcomers to the list, like 16-year-old Jude Bellingham or Gavi, show potential raises of up to 50 points. And while PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is the only goalkeeper on this year’s young prospects list, there are plenty of defenders who can help build a powerful but balanced team.
Scroll right on the phone to see the entire table.
FM22 – young promises and best young players
|rank
|Name
|Position
|current skill
|potential skill
|Age
|Club
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|AM (RL), ST (C)
|184
|196
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|two
|Erling Haaland
|ST (C)
|177
|190
|21
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|Lautaro Martinez
|ST (C)
|167
|176
|23
|Inter Milan
|4
|Achraf Hakimi
|D/WB/M (R)
|160
|173
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|GK
|161
|189
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|Mattijs of Ligt
|D (C)
|159
|185
|21
|zebra
|7
|Martin Odegaard
|M (RC), AM (C)
|155
|178
|22
|arsenal
|8
|Phil Foden
|M (C), AM (RLC)
|155
|175
|21
|Manchester City
|9
|John Felix
|AM (RLC), ST (C)
|159
|177
|21
|Atletico Madrid
|10
|Theo Hernandez
|D/WB/M (L)
|159
|175
|23
|AC Milan
|11
|Alphonso Davies
|D/WB/M/AM (L)
|160
|178
|20
|Bayern Munich
|12
|Dayot Upamecan
|D (C)
|153
|173
|22
|Bayern Munich
|13
|jude bellingham
|DM/M (C)
|143
|160-190
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|14
|Marcus Rashford
|AM (L), ST (C)
|159
|173
|23
|Manchester United
|15
|Alessandro Bastoni
|D (C)
|156
|173
|22
|Inter Milan
|16
|Ansu Fati
|AM (RL), ST (C)
|149
|160-190
|18
|Barcelona
|17
|Federico Chiesa
|M/AM (RL)
|161
|176
|23
|ACF Fiorentina
|18
|Junior Vinicius
|AM (RL), ST (C)
|156
|172
|21
|Real Madrid
|19
|Jamal Musiala
|M (C), AM (RLC)
|147
|160-190
|18
|Bayern Munich
|20
|Jadon Sancho
|M/AM (RL)
|162
|177
|21
|Manchester United
|21
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|D/WB (R), M (C)
|159
|174
|22
|Liverpool
|22
|Kai Havertz
|AM (C), ST (C)
|159
|180
|22
|Chelsea
|23
|pedri
|M (C), AM (RLC)
|155
|175
|18
|Barcelona
|24
|Dusan Vlahovic
|ST (C)
|148
|173
|21
|ACF Fiorentina
|25
|Sandro Tonali
|DM/M (C)
|147
|173
|21
|AC Milan
|26
|Ronald Araujo
|D (C)
|155
|173
|22
|Barcelona
|27
|Domink Szoboszlai
|M/AM (LC)
|143
|150-180
|20
|RB Leipzig
|28
|Mason Greenwood
|AM (R), ST (C)
|148
|178
|19
|Manchester United
|29
|Florian Wirtz
|M/AM (C)
|142
|150-180
|18
|Bayer Leverkusen
|30
|Myron Boadu
|AM (RL), ST (C)
|141
|150-180
|20
|AS Monaco
|31
|cute wesley
|D (C)
|148
|175
|20
|Leicester City
|32
|Nuno Mendes
|D/WB (L)
|149
|150-180
|19
|sporting
|33
|Giovanni Reyna
|M/AM (LC)
|140
|150-180
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|34
|Ryan Gravenberch
|DM, M/AM (C)
|137
|150-180
|19
|AFC Ajax
|35
|Tanguy Nianzou
|D (C), DM/M (C)
|128
|150-180
|19
|Bayern Munich
|36
|Josko Gvardiol
|D (LC)
|135
|150-180
|19
|RB Leipzig
|37
|Nicolo Rovella
|DM/M (C)
|129
|150-180
|19
|zebra
|38
|Gavi
|DM, M/AM (C)
|130
|150-180
|16
|Barcelona
|39
|Karim Adeyemi
|AM (R), ST (C)
|134
|160-190
|19
|Salzburg
|40
|Noni Madueke
|M (RL), AM (RLC)
|139
|150-180
|19
|PSV Eindhoven
|41
|Jurrien Timber
|D (RLC), WB (R), DM
|138
|150-180
|20
|AFC Ajax
|42
|Harvey Elliott
|M (C), AM (RLC)
|131
|150-180
|18
|Liverpool
|43
|Fabio Silva
|ST (C)
|120
|150-180
|19
|Wolves
|44
|Tino deliverance
|D/WB(R)
|128
|150-180
|18
|Southampton
|45
|Francisco Trincao
|AM (RL)
|136
|150-180
|21
|Barcelona
|46
|reinier
|AM (C)
|125
|150-180
|19
|Real Madrid B
|47
|Nico Williams
|M/AM (RL)
|120
|150-180
|19
|Athletic Bilbao B
|48
|jeremy doku
|AM (RL), ST (C)
|129
|150-180
|19
|Stade Rennais
|50
|Benjamin Sesko
|ST (C)
|123
|150-180
|18
|Salzburg
Good luck searching for the best young talents!