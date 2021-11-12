Former banker joins billionaires list after IPO took her equity to $7 billion

(Bloomberg) – Falguni Nayar joined the select billionaire women’s club this week when the Indian beauty startup she founded went public and the share price doubled on debut. Now the businesswoman encourages more women to take control.

Nayar runs FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which raised 53.5 billion rupees ($720 million) in the initial public offering and whose shares rose 96% on the first day of trading. That has seen Nayar, who owns about half of the company, amassing nearly $7 billion in wealth, the biggest fortune among women self-made billionaires in India, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“Women need to allow the spotlight of their lives to be on themselves,” said Nayar in an interview after the company’s debut on the market. “I hope more women like me dare to dream.”

In 2012, Nayar founded the company that runs the Nykaa e-commerce site, after working at an investment bank and advising other entrepreneurs on IPO processes. At the time, most Indian women bought makeup and hair care products from family-run stores in the neighborhood, with little variety. She saw an opportunity in facilitating online access to high-quality beauty items, complete with tutorials and testimonials.

“India will be a big retail market,” said Nayar. “Indians will aspire for more, their purchasing power will grow and they will spend more and more on lifestyle and service brands. Nykaa is in a good place.”

Since then, the startup has grown to become the nation’s largest beauty retailer, boosting online sales with demo videos of Bollywood actors and celebrities and more than 70 brick-and-mortar stores. Nykaa, the Sanskrit word for heroin, sells items that include exfoliating creams, bridal makeup essentials, and hundreds of lipstick, foundation and nail polish shades to suit India’s shades, skin types and climate.

Nayar said there are many more opportunities ahead. In the country of 1.3 billion people, men are also starting to spend on makeup and beauty products.

“We built the company for several years of growth to serve a very large e-commerce fashion and beauty market in India,” he said.



