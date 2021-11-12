Fortnite was the most played game on PS5 in its first year of life • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation 5 celebrates its first year of life, in several locations, but not yet in Europe, allowing Sony Interactive Entertainment to look back over the past 12 months and reveal some fun facts.

Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has written a message thanking gamers for supporting PlayStation and hailing the arrival of titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Deathloop, as he recalls the acquisition of Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque and Nixxes as some of the most important events in PS5’s first year of life.

Ryan also singled out God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake as announced games or which we’ve seen gameplay over these past 12 months and says they’ve released more than 360 games for the PS5 in a year.

The president of SIE also says that PlayStation Studios are developing 25 games.

During the first 12 months, over 4.6 billion hours were played on PS5 and these are the most played games on the console (in number of hours of gameplay):