Frederik de Klerk, white president who ended apartheid in South Africa, dies at age 85 – International

Frederik Willem de Klerk, former president of South Africa who won the Nobel Prize of Peace in 1993 for his role in the end of apartheid, he died this Thursday, 11, at 85 years of age.

the south african politician ruled the country between 1989 and 1994 and was responsible for freeing the icon of the struggle against apartheid , Nelson Mandela, and other political prisoners.

“It is with great sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation announces the quiet death of former president FW de Klerk at his Fresnaye residence this morning after a fight with cancer,” the organization announced in a statement.

For 27 years Mandela was a prisoner of apartheid. In the late 1980s, he negotiated the end of racist rule with de Klerk. As president, de Klerk amnesty Mandela in 1990. Four years later, Mandela would become the world’s first democratically elected president. South Africa.

He was the ninth, and possibly the last, in a long line of white South African presidents, and he dismantled the apartheid system that he and his Afrikaner ancestors, descendants of Dutch and Huguenot settlers who arrived in southern Africa in the 17th century , helped to implement in the country.

A member of an important Afrikaner family, de Klerk vehemently advocated the separation of races during his long rise through the political hierarchy.

But once he assumed the presidency in 1989, he surprised his deeply divided nation, and the world at large, by reconsidering South Africa’s racist policies.

South Africa had become a pariah in the eyes of the world in the 1980s because of apartheid, and its economy was languishing because of international sanctions, and de Klerk argued that the country’s future depended on a new course.

“He didn’t say apartheid was bad or immoral, but he decided it wouldn’t work,” said Herman J. Cohen, who spoke with de Klerk during that tumultuous period as the US State Department’s top adviser in Africa.

The disagreements between de Klerk and Mandela

With its web of laws that allotted rights, privileges and even prison meal sizes based on skin color, apartheid was not easy to undo, requiring years of legislative action. But when de Klerk, in 1990, announced the lifting of the 30-year ban on the African National Congress (ANC) and the release from prison of its most prominent leader, Nelson Mandela, it began a transformation so powerful that it quickly ended apartheid.

Mandela would firmly defeat Klerk in the presidential election just four years after winning his freedom. Even when Mandela invited de Klerk into his transitional government as second vice president, de Klerk struggled with reducing his role and eventually dropped out.

Frederik de Klerk’s efforts to remake the national party, dominated by whites and that his grandfather helped to create, for a multiracial organization with the influence of the ANC failed. Frustrated by internal partisan tensions and criticism from South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which has probed the country’s racist past, de Klerk announced his retirement from politics in 1997.

Frederik de Klerk and Mandela shared the 1993 peace prize for their joint efforts to rebuild the country, although their relationship was less harmonious than it seemed. In his autobiography, The Last Journey – A New Beginning, de Klerk complained that he felt underestimated and at times overtly attacked by Mandela during the award celebrations.

“I was boiling with rage,” he wrote of a speech Mandela delivered in Sweden after the awards ceremony. “It was only with the utmost self-control that I was able to bite my tongue once again and not once and for all break the illusion that there was a cordial relationship between Mandela and me.”

He added: “It was ironic that the two of us would have traveled so far to receive the world’s highest award for peace and reconciliation – while the relationship between us was characterized by so much venom and suspicion.”

In his own autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, Mandela characterized his relationship with de Klerk as something born of necessity: “To make peace with an enemy, you have to work with that enemy, and that enemy becomes your partner.”

While the two men have become symbols of racial harmony, with their images sold in South African shops in T-shirts and as salt and pepper shakers, Mandela was circumspect in his praise of de Klerk’s role in rebuilding the country.

“Despite his apparently progressive actions,” Mandela wrote, “de Klerk was by no means the ‘great emancipator.’ He was a gradualist, a careful pragmatist. He did not make any of his reforms with the intention of putting himself out of power. He made them for precisely the opposite reason: to secure power for the Africaner in a new era. ”

The rise of de Klerk in South Africa

Frederik Willem de Klerk was born in Johannesburg on March 18, 1936, into a family steeped in Afrikaans politics, descendants of Dutch settlers and Huguenots who arrived in southern Africa in the 17th century. His father, Jan de Klerk, an important director of the Afrikaans party, became a member of the cabinet of three prime ministers and president of the Senate. His uncle Hans Strijdom, a vehement advocate of apartheid, was prime minister in the 1950s.

His grandfather, also named Willem, was a proud Afrikaner, having been arrested on charges of treason by the British before becoming a minister and founding member of the National Party.

“Politics,” wrote de Klerk in his autobiography, “was in my blood.” Trained as a lawyer at Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education, one of the most important in the country, de Klerk became a member of the Afrikaans party. Several times he has allied with racial hardliners within his party and was one of the ministers who went to Botha in 1986 and demanded that Foreign Minister Roelof Botha recant for saying that South Africa could a day to have a black president.

in your book Move Your Shadow, Joseph Lelyveld, former executive editor of The New York Times, he remembered asking de Klerk, then a young member of South Africa’s executive cabinet, about the death in police custody of a white man accused of sympathizing with the ANC. de Klerk said he was angry on learning of the death. Why? “I knew how this would be used against us,” he said.

De Klerk’s admirers portrayed these moves as an indication that he was a shrewd politician, who knew that pulling South Africa out of apartheid could only come from someone well respected by the country’s conservatives. Others saw him as less visionary and more practical, aware that white control over the black majority was eroding.

It did not go unnoticed by Klerk who, by dismantling apartheid, was undoing much of the work his ancestors had struggled for decades to accomplish. / NYT, AP and AFP