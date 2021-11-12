Free and open to the population, the 74th Course for Pregnant Women at Unimed CG has open enrollment

Course for pregnant women in the capital – (Photo: Divulgação/Unimed)

Expecting a child is always a novelty, even for second-time dads and moms. For this period, information and tips are very important and welcome.

Laiane Oliveira Silva, 40 years old, may I say so. Even before birth, little Milena Luísa de Oliveira showed her mother that knowledge is never too much.

“I took the Unimed CG Pregnant Women Course twice now and although topics related to pregnancy were no longer new to the ‘second-time’ mother, I saw the opportunity to learn more and remember important tips for having a good time during pregnancy, puerperium and offer the best for me and my little girl”, recalls Laiane.

Long awaited by parents who are expecting a baby, the Course for Pregnant Women at Unimed Campo Grande is in its 74th edition and will continue with registrations open until next Tuesday (16). In addition, the course is free and open to the pregnant community, in addition to being a reference on the subject due to the variety of topics covered and the expertise of the speakers.

Fully online, this edition will be held between November 16th and 19th and will be broadcast on the medical cooperative’s Youtube channel.

“The course was great when I participated. The way in which it was offered, with lectures that were not very long and that were available for later consultation, facilitated participation in all modules. In addition, we had interesting topics and good speakers”, adds Milena’s mother.

Laiane, Milena and Dr. Newton Ishikava (photo: Reproduction/personal file)

For Laiane, a specific lecture, about the reception of the newborn, was remarkable. “It was the moment in the course when I directed all my thoughts to my daughter and to the most special moment of pregnancy, birth. It is important to know what to expect from the baby’s first few minutes of life and what should or should not be done”, he recalls.

“Especially during pregnancy, the more information we have, the more prepared and secure we are. Pregnancy and the puerperium should be pleasant moments and the course offers many lessons to help us”, he concludes.