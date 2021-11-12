From BRL 500,000 to BRL 8 million: discover 10 franchises with the largest initial investments in Brazil

With values starting from R$ 500 thousand and exceeding R$ 8 million, the franchises with the higher initial investments do Brasil cover different segments, and tend to have greater support and access to accredited suppliers than those with lower initial investments. Although it still involves risks, the great advantage of this type of undertaking is the opportunity to be part of a network that already has a formatted and tested business model.
According to data from ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association), in the second half of 2021, Brazilian franchises registered revenues of BRL 41 billion, with the food and health businesses having the best performance. Still, the sector is 4.6% below the pre-pandemic level, during which the hotel and tourism segment took the greatest loss.
Get a first-hand look at Forbes Money content on Telegram
Nonetheless, beto son, president of the Rio de Janeiro branch of the AFB, argues that the pandemic also ended up creating new opportunities. “Many interesting commercial spots have been opened up, including shopping malls, which opens up possibilities in areas such as food and fashion. Even in hotels and tourism, there is great pent-up demand, and whoever manages to position himself strategically at this time can reap good results in the near future.”
Investing in franchises is suitable for people looking for a return to long term. As Filho points out, there is great variation from network to network, but it usually takes about 36 months. In the case of larger investments, the expenses usually follow the amount, and the entrepreneur must have a compatible reserve and working capital.
although the experience in the chosen segment is a positive point for investors who want to enter the world of franchises, and many networks take this into account when analyzing the candidate, it is not always mandatory. An investor can make up for their lack of experience with training offered by the franchisor and hiring consultants, suppliers or employees who have that expertise.
Filho, however, highlights the importance of the investor having some management experience and a deep knowledge of finance to manage a franchise with a high initial investment. After all, there are several variables that can affect the success of a unit.
Point selection, competition, operational quality, differentiation and public acceptance are some of these factors, according to the president. “Right now, analyzing the brand’s digital sales channels and online presence are also vital precautions.”
The franchising sector has been following a growing line of recovery. In the second quarter of 2021, according to ABF data, the opening of new units increased by 2.2%. By the end of the year, the association expects the number of open franchises to grow 5%, and that sales will increase 8% compared to last year.
Next, check out the ten franchises with the largest initial investments in Brazil.
1 – Bionicook
Initial investment: BRL 550 thousand
Segment: food
Bionicook is the world’s first 100% robotic fast food chain. Its stores offer 18 options for snacks and 15 options for drinks, and require only one employee for every four units. The customer places the order and payment via a touch screen panel, and a robot prepares and delivers the food ready to go.
Disclosure
2 – GiOlaser
Initial investment: BRL 644 thousand
Segment: Health, Beauty and Wellness
GiOlaser was founded in 2013 by actress Giovanna Antonelli, and offers laser hair removal and other aesthetic treatments such as lymphatic drainage and carboxytherapy. It has more than 260 franchises in Brazil.
Disclosure
3 – China In Box
Initial investment: BRL 700 thousand
Segment: food
China In Box is a fast food chain of Chinese food that offers more than 40 options between starters, dishes and desserts. It is considered the largest chain of its kind in Latin America, and has approximately 150 units in Brazil.
Disclosure
4 – LeBonton (Wheat Group)
Initial investment: BRL 725 thousand
Segment: food
Defined as a “French restaurant with a Brazilian heart”, LeBonton specializes in French cuisine, and its menu has a wide range of dishes, quiches, salads, sandwiches, desserts and drinks. According to its founders, the network seeks to combine quality, speed and a fair price.
Disclosure
5 – City Clinic
Initial investment: BRL 780 thousand
Segment: Health, Beauty and Wellness
Clínica da Cidade bases its business model on the concept of accessible medicine, offering services mainly to the C class. There are more than 20 medical specialties and more than 3,000 types of laboratory tests offered.
Disclosure
6 – Halifood
Initial investment: BRL 1 million
Segment: food
Halifood is a business model that unites several Halipar brands (Food and Participation Holding) in the same space, with a single system and shared kitchen. These brands include Montana Grill, Croasonho and Milanetto.
Disclosure
7 – Bluefit
Initial investment: BRL 1.2 million
Segment: Health, Beauty and Wellness
Bluefit is a network of gyms that offers weight training equipment, specialized staff and more than 30 options for activities including dancing, wrestling and gymnastics. It mainly serves the public of classes A, B and C.
Disclosure
8 – Regus
Initial investment: BRL 1.9 million
Segment: Services and Other Business
Regus offers offices, business addresses, coworking spaces and meeting rooms around the world. The spaces can be rented by individuals, legal entities and companies, for periods ranging from one day to more than three years.
Disclosure
9 – Maple Bear
Initial investment: BRL 2.1 million
Segment: education
The Canadian Maple Bear bilingual education network has 150 units in Brazil and is present in 30 countries. It offers kindergarten, elementary and secondary education, using the “Canadian methodology”, which privileges experimentation and the sharing of information among students.
Disclosure
10 – Accor Hospitality
Initial investment: BRL 8.3 million
Segment: Hotel and Tourism
AccorHotels is a French multinational company, present in around 110 countries, which offers luxury hotels and also operates in the spa, restaurant and casino management segments. The brand franchises hotels under the Ibis, Mercure and Fairmont brands, among others.
Disclosure
1 – Bionicook
Initial investment: BRL 550 thousand
Segment: food
Bionicook is the world’s first 100% robotic fast food chain. Its stores offer 18 options for snacks and 15 options for drinks, and require only one employee for every four units. The customer places the order and payment via a touch screen panel, and a robot prepares and delivers the food ready to go.