From BRL 500,000 to BRL 8 million: discover 10 franchises with the largest initial investments in Brazil

Thomas Barwick / GettyImages

With values ​​starting from R$ 500 thousand and exceeding R$ 8 million, the franchises with the higher initial investments do Brasil cover different segments, and tend to have greater support and access to accredited suppliers than those with lower initial investments. Although it still involves risks, the great advantage of this type of undertaking is the opportunity to be part of a network that already has a formatted and tested business model.

According to data from ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association), in the second half of 2021, Brazilian franchises registered revenues of BRL 41 billion, with the food and health businesses having the best performance. Still, the sector is 4.6% below the pre-pandemic level, during which the hotel and tourism segment took the greatest loss.

Get a first-hand look at Forbes Money content on Telegram

Nonetheless, beto son, president of the Rio de Janeiro branch of the AFB, argues that the pandemic also ended up creating new opportunities. “Many interesting commercial spots have been opened up, including shopping malls, which opens up possibilities in areas such as food and fashion. Even in hotels and tourism, there is great pent-up demand, and whoever manages to position himself strategically at this time can reap good results in the near future.”

Investing in franchises is suitable for people looking for a return to long term. As Filho points out, there is great variation from network to network, but it usually takes about 36 months. In the case of larger investments, the expenses usually follow the amount, and the entrepreneur must have a compatible reserve and working capital.

although the experience in the chosen segment is a positive point for investors who want to enter the world of franchises, and many networks take this into account when analyzing the candidate, it is not always mandatory. An investor can make up for their lack of experience with training offered by the franchisor and hiring consultants, suppliers or employees who have that expertise.

Filho, however, highlights the importance of the investor having some management experience and a deep knowledge of finance to manage a franchise with a high initial investment. After all, there are several variables that can affect the success of a unit.

Point selection, competition, operational quality, differentiation and public acceptance are some of these factors, according to the president. “Right now, analyzing the brand’s digital sales channels and online presence are also vital precautions.”

The franchising sector has been following a growing line of recovery. In the second quarter of 2021, according to ABF data, the opening of new units increased by 2.2%. By the end of the year, the association expects the number of open franchises to grow 5%, and that sales will increase 8% compared to last year.

Next, check out the ten franchises with the largest initial investments in Brazil.