G1 launches carbon calculator; understand your result | Environment

This Friday (12), the last day on the official agenda of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 26), the g1 publishes the Carbon Calculator, a new tool with exclusive features that allow us to estimate how much greenhouse gases our routines produce each year.

Brazil is among the five countries that emit the most greenhouse gases and, therefore, it is worth remembering that the purpose of the calculator is not to point out that, alone, we are responsible for global warming. The purpose of the tool is to reflect on the impact of our routines and consumption options in the search for a more sustainable life.

The calculator’s bases were elaborated by specialists from the Greenhouse Gas Emission Estimation System (SEEG), under the coordination of Tasso Azevedo. The SEEG, which is maintained by a network of non-governmental entities, is a reference for researchers and public managers. This year, your recent report pointed to an increase in the level of emissions in Brazil.

Below, in this article, understand in topics what the calculator is and how it works:

What is a “carbon emissions calculator”?

What’s New in the Calculator g1 ?

? What do I need to fill in and how will the data be used?

Why does the calculator consider three “areas” of emissions?

How can I interpret the results?

The carbon calculator is a tool in which it is possible to obtain an estimate of how much carbon is emitted by our activities or consumption habits. CO2 is the main greenhouse gas. In excess in the atmosphere, gases such as CO2 and methane cause a harmful increase in global temperature.

The calculations are possible because, for each country, specialists monitor how much is emitted for the production of items in various sectors of the economy (agriculture, energy generation and transport).

What’s new with the g1 calculator?

the calculator of the g1 in partnership with SEEG, it has exclusive points: it is possible to consider the weight of the state, income and even include items that reduce or mitigate emissions, such as recycling garbage or planting trees.

Federation unit and income are important information as they consider the calculation of indirect emissions, as explained by Felipe Barcellos, a specialist at the Institute of Energy and Environment and one of those who helped to design the calculator.

“There is no way to ignore, for example, that for the gas to reach the station near my house, where I fill up my car, there is a whole economic chain. This usually ends up being ignored in some calculators out there, right? And the people made an effort to put this in,” he explained.

Therefore, the entire state chain of production, transport, and other emission sources is included in the total sum of the calculator. For example: even if the person who is filling in does not use the bus or subway in your city, the amount is registered. After all, the system is made available to the entire population and, therefore, continues to issue. The difference is whether you use the car or not, according to SEEG experts.

Furthermore, income is fundamental: the more money, the more consumption, and the more emissions. Therefore, the greater the amount received monthly, the greater the final result. Anyway, it is important to reinforce that the g1 that it will not collect income data or any other information or create a database with the information provided.

The results will be displayed in the CO2e measure, which is the equivalent CO2: unit that concentrates the different greenhouse gases (methane and carbon being the main ones) in just one indicator. For example: 1kg of methane is 28kg of CO2e.

What do I need to fill in and how will the data be used?

In the calculator, each person needs to fill in the state in which they reside, income (optional), how much meat, milk, eggs, and gasoline they consume, among other indicators.

After selecting the status, the reader should go to the next question, always on the round button positioned to the right of the cell phone’s monitor or screen.

How do I know my monthly gas consumption? The average price of gasoline, according to an update by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), is R$ 6.56 per liter. In other words: for every R$100, there are about 15 liters of gasoline.

How do I know my monthly ethanol consumption? The same rule applies. According to the ANP, the average price of a liter of ethanol in the country is R$ 5.066. In other words: for every R$100, there are about 20 liters.

The same rule applies. According to the ANP, the average price of a liter of ethanol in the country is R$ 5.066. In other words: for every R$100, there are about 20 liters. How do I know my monthly diesel consumption? The average price of diesel is R$ 5,211 per liter – for every R$ 100, the consumer supplies around 19 liters.

The average price of diesel is R$ 5,211 per liter – for every R$ 100, the consumer supplies around 19 liters. How to know my monthly consumption of CNG? The value of CNG m³ is reaching R$ 4.256 — for every R$ 100, the consumer supplies 23.5 m³.

The value of CNG m³ is reaching R$ 4.256 — for every R$ 100, the consumer supplies 23.5 m³. prices of electricity bill, gas cylinder and piped gas vary a lot from city to city, in addition to having a social price in some cases. When in doubt, it is worth checking the account to get an idea of ​​consumption.

from city to city, in addition to having a social price in some cases. When in doubt, it is worth checking the account to get an idea of ​​consumption. If you are vegetarian, you do not need to fill in the beef and chicken fields. The calculator accepts “0” answers.

Why does the calculator consider three emission sectors?

The Carbon Calculator of g1 considers habits and activities that can be classified into three sectors:

Energy and Industry: Transport emissions are accounted for here: consumption of gasoline, alcohol, transported natural gas, air travel and also energy for domestic use.

Land use and agriculture: In Brazil, most emissions are related to changes in land use – deforestation – and agriculture (about 27% of all emissions). When filling out the category “state”, each person receives their share in related deforestation.

Very small states, such as Acre, have a high per capita rate: this is because the federative unit has gas emissions due to deforestation and cattle raising, but with a small population. In addition, consumption of meat, eggs, rice, among others, is also included in this category. If the reader of the g1 have planted some trees recently, the calculator deducts a part of the total amount.

Unlike the energy sector, emissions from agriculture, which covered 577 million tons of CO2e (27% of the national total) in 2020, also increased by 2.5%. This occurred in part for a counterintuitive reason: the economic crisis has reduced meat consumption, with a reduction of nearly 8% in cattle slaughter. The national herd grew 3.2 million head, which, in turn, also increased methane emissions from enteric fermentation (the popular “burp of the ox”).

Waste: In 2020, the waste sector (garbage) was responsible for the emission of 92 million tons of CO2 and a slight increase (1.8%) compared to the previous year. Of this total, most is associated with the disposal of solid waste in controlled landfills, dumps and landfills (64%), followed by the treatment of domestic liquid effluents (28%), industrial liquid effluent treatment (6%), among other indicators less representative. Therefore, the way each one directs their own waste matters and is part of the calculation of per capita emissions.

How can I interpret the results?

In the end, the Carbon Calculator shows a total value in tonnes of CO2e per year. The graph shows the per capita value for each of the above areas and this can vary according to the attitudes of each one — garbage and consumption — or even with those of the public authorities — deforestation and indirect emissions from cities.

The important thing is to observe what level you are at, the share that you are responsible for in climate change: the result shows your average compared to your state, Brazil and the world.

See some indications for the calculator: