Gabigol scores a penalty against Bahia and reaches 100 goals for Flamengo – 11/11/2021

Striker Gabigol reached a milestone in history tonight (11) in the match against Bahia, for the Campeonato Brasileiro: 100 goals with Flamengo’s shirt. He converted a penalty 31 minutes into the first half to open the scoring in the duel played at Maracanã.

No. 9 reached the hundredth goal in just 142 matches for Rubro-Negro. He had been chasing the mark for three games, but went blank in the two previous rounds, against Atlético-GO and Chapecoense. Before, they had suffered a fast of nine matches without swinging the net, until they scored goals 98 and 99 against Athletico-PR.

“Since I arrived in Rio and Flamengo, historical facts have happened. I think that 100 goals is unimaginable. The last one to beat that was my partner Romário, a big kiss for him. I want to thank my friends, who follow my daily work, the invisible work. And also thank Flamengo and my teammates, of course. I train a lot on penalty kicks and I also thank the goalkeepers, who stay with me until later,” said the player on the way out of halftime to Premiere.

With 100 goals, Gabigol passed Nunes in Flamengo’s historic artillery, and is now the 19th player who scored the most times for Rubro-Negro. The leader is Zico, with 509 goals.

The move that resulted in the penalty converted by Gabigol caused a lot of complaints from Bahia. The referee signaled the penalty after Diego’s bicycle crashed into defender Conti. The VAR considered that the ball hit the shoulder and called the referee to the booth to review the play, but he upheld the field decision after reviewing the play.