Gabigol’s historic brand coincides with the return of his good phase

A historic goal. At 31 minutes into the first half, in Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Bahia, Gabigol reached his hundredth for the club. The commendable feat marks the top scorer’s return to good form, exactly 15 days before the grand final of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, in Montevideo (URU).

The striker went so far as to go nine games without scoring during this phase of instability for the team. However, in the last four matches for Rubro-Negro, the player directly participated in six of the nine goals of the team, having scored three goals and given three assists.

Flamengo coach, Renato Gaúcho insisted on praising Gabigo: “He’s in the gallery of great players who played with Flamengo’s shirt. He’s a featured player. It’s his hundredth goal. He even scored in the Libertadores final. He has conquered titles, as other players have done that too. Today he is in this gallery, but let’s not forget the players from the past who are also in this gallery. For his happiness, he is joining the countless players who wore this shirt and made history at Flamengo”.

Yesterday, Gabigol was thrilled by the feats he has achieved at Rubro-Negro and made a point of sending Romário a kiss, the last to reach 100 goals with the shirt of Fla.

“Since I arrived at Flamengo, historical facts have happened. I think that 100 goals is a number that, for me, is unimaginable. The last one to beat that was my partner Romário, I’ll send him a big kiss. Thank you very much to God, to my friends who always see my daily struggle, my work, my invisible work, right? I want to thank Flamengo a lot and especially my teammates because it really is something very big for me, I’m very happy for this moment. It’s a day that will be marked in my life”, he declared to the Premiere.

Without Pedro, Gabi’s reaction is even more important

The return of the good phase of Gabigol became even more crucial at this time, as coach Renato Gaúcho cannot count on Pedro, another forward with more area characteristics.

The player underwent an arthroscopy on the meniscus of his right knee and, last week, had the stitches removed. He is in charge of physical therapy and physical preparation work and Flamengo still hopes that the striker will be available for the final of the Copa Libertadores, on the 27th.

So far, in addition to Gabigol, Rubro-Negro counts for the position with the young Vitor Gabriel. Bruno Henrique, on the other hand, although he is also active in the sector, has more cutting-edge features.