Galaxy A53 and Edge 30 Ultra on the way, official POCO M4 Pro 5G and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that has happened in recent days in another edition of the TC Plantão, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we talk about the announcement of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, new details of the Galaxy S22 line, event date where the Snapdragon 898 will be presented, new explosion involving the OnePlus Nord 2, lace detailing the Galaxy A53’s look and first information about Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is to be introduced soon as Edge X in China. Missed any of this news? Then keep scrolling down the page to see what went down.

Poco M4 Pro 5G announced

Xiaomi used the week to present the Poco M4 Pro 5G, its newest cheap mid-range supporting the fifth generation of mobile internet. As rumors already said, the device is nothing more than a renamed version of the Redmi Note 11, bringing exactly the same data sheet in a more or less modified case. The big change between the models is on the back, because Poco’s cell phone has a black strip that covers in addition to the camera module, which doesn’t happen on Redmi’s. In addition, the M4 Pro is sold in the brand’s traditional yellow color, which is not the case with the Note 11. The Poco M4 Pro 5G hits the European market on this 11th of November, with prices starting at 230 euros and a special launch promotion that drops the price to 200 euros. Considering that the Poco M3 Pro 5G arrived in Brazil, it is possible that its successor will also arrive here in the coming weeks.

More details of versions of the Galaxy S22 line

The Galaxy S22 line should be presented by Samsung early next year, with the Unpacked event being expected to take place in February. Now, new information gives a better idea of ​​which model of the devices will be sold in Brazil, and anyone who was eager to get their hands on the new Exynos with AMD GPU might be disappointed. As revealed, for 2022 Samsung can reverse the use of chips in relation to what it had been doing in recent releases, leaving the version with greater availability of devices with the Snapdragon 898 chipset, while only selected markets would receive the model with Exynos 2200, including some there countries in Europe and South Korea. With that, it is more likely that Brazil will see the S22 line with a Qualcomm chip, but as we usually receive the same model sold in Europe, there is still hope. Still on the Galaxy S22 line, it was said that the devices will bring the same front-facing cameras as the current models, so if you’re hoping for a breakthrough in selfies, you might be disappointed.

Qualcomm Confirms Date of Snapdragon Tech Summit

And speaking of the Snapdragon 898 that arrives in the Galaxy S22 line, Qualcomm has finally confirmed the date on which it will take place its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, where it always presents news not only in chipsets but in solutions for connectivity and other areas in which it operates. The event will take place between November 30th and December 1st, and is already confirmed “the debut of the latest Snapdragon premium mobile platform, with industry-leading technological innovations in camera, AI, sound, gaming and connectivity.” As in recent years, the event is expected to feature executives from partner companies on stage, and the Xiaomi 12 is expected to be announced as the first with the new Snapdragon 898 chip. Samsung already took everyone by surprise announcing the arrival of a big news related to Exynos on November 19, but soon after threw a bucket of cold water on those who considered the announcement of the Exynos 2200. According to the brand, it will be something related to their social media, seeking to make the dissemination of information in the semiconductor areas more direct and unified.

New OnePlus Nord 2 Explosion

A new copy of the OnePlus Nord 2 has exploded in India. According to the information released, the device was in the user’s jeans pocket when it ignited for no apparent reason, causing nasty burns on his leg. OnePlus said it was looking into the case, and was ready to pay the affected user’s medical expenses, but there is still no way of knowing what caused the problem and whether the brand will need to take a more drastic action such as a Nord 2 recall, now that this is the fourth reported explosion case with the device in a few months.

Galaxy A53 has leaked images without P2

The Galaxy A53 is leaking more and more, and should be presented by Samsung in the first months of 2022. The new intermediary has now had some images published by the generally accurate leaker OnLeaks, which show a similar design to the current A52. The camera block in the left corner would be kept, but now with a more discreet finish that makes it more integrated into the back cover. Otherwise, the look doesn’t change much, with a centered hole for a selfie camera and thin edges around the screen. One new thing that may catch a lot of people off guard, however, is that Samsung must follow through with the removal of the P2 port of headphones for the intermediaries, because the connection is not seen in the published images of the Galaxy A53. With that, those who want to use a headset will need to adopt a wireless model or with a USB-C connection, and considering that fewer and fewer models come with a headset in the box, it’s likely that you’ll have to buy them separately.

Motorola Edge X confirmed