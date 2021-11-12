Gasoline at half price in Argentina generates queue of Brazilians – 11/11/2021 – Market

To curb the rush of Brazilians to the gas stations in Puerto Iguazú, a municipality neighboring Foz do Iguaçu, in Paraná, the Argentines limited the sale of gasoline to vehicles with foreign plates to a maximum of 15 liters, in view of the great demand due to high prices of fuels in Brazil.

The measure was taken to avoid shortages in the city. Even with the limit, Brazilian drivers do not fail to cross the border between Argentina and Paraná to save money.

A liter of gasoline in Puerto Iguaçu is practically half the price found in Brazil. In the Argentine city, the value of a liter of fuel varies between 92.50 and 95.20 pesos, depending on the type, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 3.15 to R$ 3.60.

The price is very attractive for Brazilians, since in Foz do Iguaçu the liter is sold on average for R$ 6.90. In addition to Brazilians, Argentine gas stations have also attracted Paraguayans, who have paid approximately R$ 4.10 per liter of gasoline in their country.

Despite the restriction, there are gas stations in Argentina that allow up to 30 liters per vehicle, as long as 15 liters are of regular gasoline and another 15 are of additives.

A Brazilian driver who declined to be identified says that gas station attendants accept a R$ 10 bribe to fill their tank.

In order not to miss the trip, some drivers refuel 15 liters at one station and another 15 at another. Due to the large movement of foreigners, the posts organize an exclusive line for Argentines.

Representatives of the Fuel Chamber of the province of Misiones, Faruk Jalaf, says that Puerto Iguazú, a city of 80,000 inhabitants, has only five stations and the amount of gasoline that reaches the city is not enough to meet the demand of drivers from Brazil and Paraguay .

In other Argentine cities, he says, there are also Uruguayans who cross the border. “The fuel stations have quotas (amount of fuel) that are decreasing.” Jalaf says that the value of Argentine gasoline is cheaper because the price has been frozen for more than six months. Therefore, according to him, there are places on the brink of bankruptcy.

The search for the economy leads Brazilians and Paraguayans to face queues for two hours or more to get to the fuel pumps.

On the morning of Wednesday (10), the report noted that the queue at a Shell branded post was longer than two blocks. Even an informal trade has already established itself in the region of the posts.

Street vendors offer Alfajor drivers, water and a currency exchange service – they sell pesos, Argentine currency, for R$0.031.

A resident of Foz do Iguaçu, educator Renata Cabral says she goes to Puerto Iguazú every ten days for gas. “It’s just a matter of having a little patience. Due to the difference in value, you can wait calmly”, he says. To enjoy the trip, she also usually goes to supermarkets to buy meat and dairy products, which are cheaper than in Brazil.

Another frequent visitor to Argentine posts is cultural producer Dalmont Benites. This year is the third time he has crossed the border to supply.

Benites points out that in addition to the attractive price, Argentine gasoline yields more on the vehicle. “I can ride a Brazilian tank for a week, with an Argentine tank for three weeks”, he says.

In addition to the queue at checkpoints, foreign drivers also face a queue to go through customs. Before entering Argentina, it is necessary to show proof of vaccination in full in order to complete the admission process.