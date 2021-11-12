Germany massacres Liechtenstein for 9-0

Germany got a devastating victory over Liechtenstein this afternoon, in the European Qualifiers. Already classified for the 2022 World Cup, the German team won 9-0. The game was played at the Volkswagen Arena, in Wolfsburg.

It was a real German tour. Halfway through the first half, the team was already winning by 4-0 — goals from Gündogan, Kaufmann (own), Leroy Sané and Reus —, against a fragile opponent who played with one less since the ten minutes. Sané, Thomas Müller (twice), Baku and Göppel (against) defined the rout in the second stage.

With the result, Germany continues to lead by far the Group J, with 24 points – eight more than the Northern Macedonia, placed second. Liechtenstein, with just one point from nine rounds, is the backlight of the bracket.

The teams return to the field next Sunday (14), for the last round of the qualifiers. Germany visits Armenia, while Liechtenstein welcomes Romania.

Germany dominates with one more player

If the German victory was already expected, everything became even easier when Liechtenstein had a player sent off after just ten minutes in a penalty scored over Gundogan. The defensive midfielder himself converted the penalty and started the rout, which began to take shape even before the middle of the first half, when Germany scored three goals in a row, with Kaufmann (against), Sané and Marco Reus, to open 4-0 at 23 minutes.

The return from the break did not lessen the German impetus, who needed just three minutes in the second half to resume the count, with Sané. Afterwards, with the rout already sealed, Germany expanded with Thomas Müller (twice), Baku and Göppel (against).

And Germany narrowly missed ten goals this afternoon. There were an incredible 42 submissions by the German team, 21 of them on target.

Tribute to Low

Before the match, coach Joachim Low received a plaque in honor of his services at the head of the German team. The coach, who led Germany from 2006 to 2021, left his post at the end of the last edition of the Euro Cup. He was world champion in 2014 in Brazil.