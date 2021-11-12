Germany registers for the first time more than 50,000 cases of Covid-19 in a single day and increases alert for a new wave of the pandemic

GONÇALVES (MG) – Germany registered, this Thursday (11), the largest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the agency responsible for the control of infectious diseases in the country, 50,196 new infections were confirmed, in addition to 235 deaths. The considerable number of cases easily passes the previous record, of 39,676 cases, registered on Wednesday (10).

The advance of the coronavirus by the German population heightens the global alert for a new wave of Covid-19. Europe was one of the regions most impacted by the disease.

According to the country’s health authorities, the advance of the coronavirus among the population has to do with what has been internally called the “unvaccinated pandemic”.

Europe’s biggest economy has immunized 66% of its population against Covid-19, a percentage well below countries like Portugal and Spain. In Brazil, 57.4% of people received a single or two dose of vaccine to complete the inoculation cycle.

Not to see her hospitals in full collapse, Prime Minister Angela Merkel strives to unify the measures to contain the coronavirus before leaving office.

Unlike Brazil, whose response to the pandemic is centralized in the Ministry of Health and passed on to the departments of the area in the states and municipalities, in Germany, the measures are regionalized.

In Berlin, the rules of coexistence for the functioning of the capital are tougher. Only enter bars, restaurants and gyms who present a health certificate that informs about complete vaccination or recovery from an infectious condition of Covid-19.

In a speech on Thursday in Parliament, Olaf Scholz, quoted to take Merkel’s place, made a request to the population: “taking a vaccine is the best solution for everyone”.

Russian case

Also registering tragic numbers in the pandemic is Russia, by Vladimir Putin. This last Tuesday (9), the country recorded more than 1,211 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has lost 234,000 lives and registered 9.7 million confirmed cases, according to data from the Our World in Data.

Only 34% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated, even though the country, of 144 million people, is the pioneer in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sutinik V.

The immunizing agent, which has not been approved in Brazil, was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in partnership with the Ministry of Defense and launched in December 2020.

Putin’s government is also trying to encourage people to accept the vaccine as the new outbreak is due to low immunization rates, according to the local government.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related