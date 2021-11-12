Gilberto Gil is elected as the new immortal of the Brazilian Academy of Letters – 11/11/2021 – Illustrated

Singer and composer Gilberto Gil, 79, was elected this Thursday afternoon as the youngest immortal at the Academia Brasileira de Letras. With 21 votes, he won a dispute with the poet Salgado Maranhão, who had seven, and the writer Ricardo Daunt.

Minister of Culture from 2003 to 2008, during the Lula government, Gil is one of the main exponents of the tropicalist movement, responsible for a revolution in Brazilian music and aesthetics from the 1960s onwards.

He wrote fundamental songs such as “Aquele Abraço”, “Refazenda”, “Domingo no Parque” and “A Novidade”, in addition to hundreds more, whose verses were compiled in the volume “Todas Letras”, edited in 1996 with the organization of Carlos Rennó.

But the truth is that Gil needs no introduction. The choice of one of the best known figures of Brazilian culture to occupy the seat left by journalist Murilo Melo Filho, in the week following the election of actress Fernanda Montenegro, suggests that the Brazilian Academy of Letters is undergoing a significant change.

After all, an institution often accused of building itself into an ivory tower now welcomes names of vast popularity, who have become famous in areas outside literature—the books authored by Fernanda and Gil sound incidental in the choice of their names. Does the Academy want to extend its arms to a wider audience?

The organization’s president for four terms, writer Marco Lucchesi says that ignoring the visibility of these names is “denying the obvious”, but that his elections are not motivated by this, but by “understanding a broader sense of culture”.

“The Academy has absorbed the anthropological concept of culture, in which literature is an essential, but not exclusive, chapter.”

It is also notable that the two elections are important steps towards greater representation in the Casa de Machado de Assis, the black writer who founded it. Gil today becomes the second black person among the 37 immortals. Fernanda is the ninth woman to sit in an Academy chair in its 124-year history.

“The institution’s history is full of female ‘institutional voids'”, says Michele Asmar Fanini, who studied the gender cleavage in the ABL in her doctorate and in the book “Bardos e Fardões”. She points out that becoming immortal was an exclusively male prerogative for 80 years, until the ban was lifted and, in 1977, Rachel de Queiroz was the first woman elected to the house.

For Fanini, the still small presence of women is a symptom of the lack of social recognition of women’s literature and, even today, “the persistent lack of representation in the ABL is one of the central aspects of its detachment from, let’s say, real Brazil”.

Lucchesi immediately stated that he wanted “the ABL to be closer to the IBGE”. “In other words, that it can reflect all the diversity of our nation. That we obviously have more women, blacks, Indians. Not as a favor, but as a necessary enrichment.”

“The Academy is not electing black people, it is electing intellectuals, Brazilian thinkers”, says writer Nélida Piñon, who was the first woman to preside at the house, in 1996. “It is important to say this because otherwise they think there are niches. black, another for indigenous. We have to think that, in fact, the Academy mirrors the creative cultural reality of Brazil.”

The idea finds a chorus in filmmaker Cacá Diegues, one of the most recent immortals. “The Academy should not only be a cultural diffuser, but also a cultural receiver. It has to unite all forms of culture in the country.”

This praise for diversity, which sounds unanimous, is at odds with the last major controversy that involved the institution. Three years ago, the candidacy of writer Conceição Evaristo, who would be the first black woman at the Academy, did not go ahead despite a resounding movement of support on social networks. There was only one vote.

Next week, however, it is possible that a significant step will be taken. Indigenous educator Daniel Munduruku competes with Paulo Niemeyer and Joaquim Branco for the vacancy opened with the death of literary critic Alfredo Bosi. If he wins, he will be the first indigenous person in the history of the Academia Brasileira de Letras.

Elections are also scheduled for the next 25th, with six candidates for the seat left by lawyer Marco Maciel, who was vice president of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government; and for December 16, with ten names in dispute for the place of philosophy professor Tarcisio Padilha.

It’s worth taking a step back and understanding how these elections work. From the moment a chair is declared vacant, in the so-called Sessions of Saudade, new applicants have 30 days to apply by letter. In another 60 days, the election takes place — this year, a mix of virtual and in person, but the tradition of burning paper votes at the end of the session remains.

In the middle of this process, it is well seen that the candidate makes approximations with the immortals to put his name in the square — scholars said at the time that the absence of this ritual was the biggest obstacle to the election of Evaristo.

The president of the Academy evokes the figure of great watches to think about the evolution of Brazilian institutions. “These clocks are either out of step or out of step in the face of an increasingly urgent historical demand for cultural diversity. The Academy is starting to take its steps. It’s not enough to have a black man and that’s it, we’ve made peace.”

The article asks Lucchesi if, when considering a name today, the Academy comes to think that his entry would be positive to expand the diversity of the board.

“This is starting to happen,” he replies. “It is a movement, thank God, irreversible that this is taken into account. But at the Academy there is the result of the ballot boxes, there is no clear determination. Each academic will vote with their convictions.”

Who had a finger or two behind the election of Fernanda Montenegro was Nélida Piñon, her friend, for whom the ABL’s effort to get closer to society is nothing new.

“There was never an actress, a singer, but every time the Academy takes a step forward, it opens up a set, which is extraordinary,” says the writer. “These things are being done palliatively. Society educates institutions and institutions educate society.”

According to Professor Maria Arminda Arruda, a reference in sociology of culture, it is very significant that the Academy is building “a broader vision of what culture is” at a time when the field “is suffering strong constraints” by the Bolsonaro government.

Fernanda and Gil, in addition to representing distinct cultural traditions, are personalities of “well-defined political positions”. “The Academy, by bringing these people who are often attacked for what they do, is giving an indirect message”, says the professor.

Lucchesi doesn’t shy away from giving very direct messages. He emphasizes that the Academy had no tradition of getting involved in party-political issues, but “a dark agenda found a contrary response” in the entity’s actions, citing tough positions that the ABL had against the proposal to tax books and the abandonment of the Cinematheque.

“During this great asylum in which Brazil found itself, the Academy had to take positions. The problem was not responding to everything, because it would mean promoting stupidity.”